Stephanie Barros is a Certified High-Performance Coach, Facilitator, TEDx Speaker, and International Best Selling Author. She is a wife, mother of three, and focused on Igniting “Your SPARK” by working with corporate women in male-dominated industries to increase their ENGAGEMENT, CONFIDENCE, and JOY both at work and in life, through her Certified High-Performance CoachingTM program.

She is one of a few global elite high-performance coaches certified by Brendon Burchard (with the High-Performance Institute), trained facilitator (with the Blair Singer Training Academy), and multi-disciplinary senior leader with experience in Information Technology, Finance as well as Human Resources. She has worked in the Healthcare, Property, and Financial Services industries and has a Bachelor of Business (Accounting) and Master of Business (Information Technology Management) from the University of Technology in Sydney, Australia.

For over 25 years, Stephanie created sustainable high-performance cultures driving results consistently in the corporate world with various individuals, teams and functions. In the last four years as an entrepreneur, she has coached hundreds of individuals and groups to succeed beyond standard norms consistently over the long term while maintaining their well-being and positive relationships. Stephanie's clients achieve this by heightening and sustaining their Clarity, Energy, Courage, Productivity, and Influence levels.

As an executive in the corporate arena, Stephanie experienced and observed the lack of support provided to female professionals, particularly in male-dominated industries. As a result, her mission is to enable women to succeed in their own unique way to fully engage at work and home and remain happy and confident without the risk of burnout.

Stephanie attributes her success of "living the life of her dreams" to the Certified High-Performance Coaching program and has made it her mission to deliver it in Australia to support more women.

She said, "I bring authenticity, relatability, and passion to all our sessions. Connecting deeply with my clients allows me to help you shift your mindset and enable positive action."