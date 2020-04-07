How to Host Virtual Wedding Amid Coronavirus Crisis? Follow These Ideas and Say ‘I Do’ Online During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, many couples had to postpone their weddings. If you are a bride-to-be or groom-to-be with a wedding planner in these months, you might be wondering how on earth you are going to pull this off. After years of planning and deciding the accurate theme, it can break your heart to cancel the ceremony, in respect of the protocol of social distance. But you can go virtual! Of late, we have seen videos and read stories about couples saying ‘I Do’s’ online, with guests cheering in a video conference call. You can do that too, by following some quick plans. If you are wondering how to host a virtual wedding amid the coronavirus crisis, you arrived at the right place. We have compiled ways for you to exchange your wedding vows online and feel celebrated with your loved ones being the attendees. Online Nikah: Patna Couple Gets Married via Video Conferencing As Bihar Remains Under Lockdown Due to Coronavirus Outbreak.

With the COVID-19 cases increasing rapidly, virtual celebrations have become a thing. Google recently revealed the search interest in “coronavirus wedding cancellations,” spiked, +3,200%, in the past month in the United States of America. Again, the search interest for ‘virtual wedding’ was also reported highest over the week in the UK and Canada. So, we can figure out the stress! These virtual wedding tips will surely help you to make your day special. How to Celebrate Birthdays, Anniversaries and Festivals While Self-Quarantining: Alternative Ideas to Make Celebrations Memorable Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

First, let your guests know that there has been a change of plans. You can send a note with an explanation of your new event: while the event will not take place at the original location, it is still happening!

Second, find the right service. Facetime, Hangouts, Zoom or Skype offers conference calls where many people can be on a call at a time. Zoom allows 100 participants for each meeting. This means that you may have to minus a few from the guest list, but the lesser, the closer, the best. Isn’t it?

Third, schedule the virtual wedding and indicate that it is a BYOB and also bring your own food, since there is no acronym to explain it yet! Ask you, guests, to make their favourite drink and swap recipes. It is a fun way to make the couple feel special.

Fourth, ask your marriage officiant to dress up for the wedding, before declaring your marriage.

This is true love in the time of COVID-19. You can enjoy your big day without the worry of travel or potential virus transmission. Once all that is done and life comes back on track again, you can hosts another ceremony as planned. It will be extra special. Happy Wedding!