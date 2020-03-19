How to Celebrate Birthdays, Anniversaries and Festivals While Self-Quarantining: Alternative Ideas to Make Celebrations Memorable Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

The scare of coronavirus is real. This virus seems to be all everyone is talking about. Our shared terror arises not only from the death toll, but from many things that we do not know at the moment. With no known definitive cure yet, the signs of alarm are everywhere. All epidemiologists are suggesting to maintain social distance and stay home, as far as possible. If you are among the many now self-quarantined because of the potential infection with the coronavirus, chances are you might consider cancelling all your special celebrations that took months to plan. All the public gatherings are already cancelled. The novel coronavirus ravaging Iran is cutting into celebrations marking the Persian New Year, known as Nowruz. At this challenging situation, is it necessary to not observe the special occasions at all? Birthdays, anniversaries and festivals do not come every day, but since you are self-quarantining, how else can you make this year’s celebration memorable? While continuing our battle with COVID-19 pandemic, here are some alternative ways, following which you can make your special day unforgettable. It can be your birthday, unlike any before! From Community Transmission to Quarantine; Know Meaning of Phrases and Words Related to COVID-19 Outbreak.

Just Family

Just because you will not be in the same room, does not mean you cannot all have a meal together. Take self-quarantining as an opportunity to enhance your family bond. Prepare simple and clean meals for the day and engage in indoor activities. You can make your own family movie, by writing a small script, assigning roles, rehearsing and fix shooting on the special day. Remember, no stepping out, so your set and props; fix it all at home. You can rejoice the memories watching it in the coming years, when you are probably, not self-quarantining.

Social Gathering With Digital Tool

Time and again, researches have shown that quality time with people you care about can boost your happiness. Since you are at home now, try to connect or arrange a social gathering with a digital tool. Video call your mother or father or your best friends or maybe all of them at a time via conference call and talk for hours how you are taking self-quarantining.

Wedding Anniversary

Your anniversary comes only once a year, so make it special! Ideally, most couples would want to go out, but that is not always in the cards, and given the situation, it is a big no-no! But that does not mean, it has to be boring. Make it a classic movie night, or a romantic candlelight dinner or a bubble bath night, do everything that you both enjoy and make your wedding anniversary night a special one; no matter what! Elderly Man Stands Outside Wife's Nursing Home With Balloons and Card to Wish On Their 67th Marriage Anniversary.

Alone on Your Birthday? Make Yourself a Quarantini

For people born during this time, do not allow self-isolation to ruin your birthday. It is the need of the hour. Since you are alone today, do things that will make you happy. Wear your chef’s hat and enter the kitchen. You can make simple recipes. Pour yourself some martini or ‘quarantini’, (since you will drink it alone in your home), blow the candles and eat the cake, all of it by yourself. Remember that being alone does not have to be lonely!

Send Positive Quotes via Messaging Apps

Staying positive is a core ingredient in the recipe of successful coping in a crisis! Now, more than ever, is the time for all of us to be proactive about creating small moments of days in our self-isolation. Send out some positive quotes and messages to your near ones through WhatsApp and other messaging apps to brave through this tough time.

Like many things else, this moment shall pass too. We may not know when, but if we all globally participate in self-isolating, maintaining social distance and staying hygienic, we might flatten the curve, just what the health officials are hoping amid the crisis.