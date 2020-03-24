Online Nikah: Patna Couple Gets Married via Video Conferencing As Bihar Remains Under Lockdown Due to Coronavirus Outbreak; Watch Video

Bihar Couple Married via Video Conferencing (Photo Credits: ANI)

A couple in Bihar's Patna got married via a video conference amid lockdown in the state due to Coronavirus. As the couple could not fully-fledged celebrate their wedding due to travel restrictions and curfew, the elders of the family decided to proceed with "Nikah" with the help of technology. The video of the wedding is going viral on social media. Telangana Man Defies Self-Quarantine Guidelines, Hosts Grand Wedding With Over 1,000 Guests 7 Days After Returning From France.

In the clip shared by news agency ANI, the family members can be seen congratulating each other after the wedding is complete. The "Nikah" took place on Monday, March 23. Malaysian Couple Has Creative 'COVID-19 Friendly' Wedding Ceremony With Drive-Thru For Guests and Packaged Food (View Pics).

Bihar Couple Married via Video Conferencing:

#WATCH Bihar: 'Nikah' of a couple was performed through video conferencing in Patna yesterday, amid lockdown in the state due to #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/WtQaiZCuyH — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

A total of three coronavirus cases have been reported in Bihar, including one death, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Bihar has announced statewide lockdown and all inter-state passenger transport services have been suspended.

All districts in as many as 32 states and Union Territories have completely shut down as of Tuesday evening, barring the delivery of essential services. People in 560 districts across India are confined to their homes as COVID-19 positive cases near 500.