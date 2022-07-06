Happy International Kissing Day 2022! A day dedicated to kissing, how romantic. It also gives us an opportunity to revisit some of the hottest and most memorable kissing moments in Korean dramas. K-drama lovers know what we are talking about. Also, food plays an important factor in these hot kisses. Yep, food, and trust us, it will in no way gross you out! These kisses are sweet, romantic, passionate and definitely surprising. So, let's unravel the list without any further delay. International Kissing Day 2022 HOT Pics, Sexy GIFs & Shayaris: Send Romantic Wishes, Smooch Photos, Quotes, HD Images, Wallpapers and Telegram Kiss Messages To Celebrate the Day.

1. Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo 'Wine Kiss' in DOTS

Probably the most popular one in this category of 'food kisses' is the 'wine kiss' shared by the former SongSong couple in their hit drama, Descendants of the Sun. Song Joong-ki's character Yoo Si-jin takes Song Hye-Kyo's Kang Mo-yeon completely by surprise as he 'sips' wine in the most innovative way. Everything about this scene is perfect - man in uniform, pouring rain, his intense gaze, her innocence and a bottle of wine!

2. Lee Min-Ho and Park Shin-Hye 'Ice Cream Kiss' in Heirs

Heirs saw a young couple, Kim Tan and Cha Eun-sang, played by Lee Min-Ho and Park Shin-Hye, battling past their differences to make their relationship work. And one of their sweet moments includes an 'ice cream kiss.' It is also referred as 'doughnut kiss' by many.

Lee Min Ho and Park Shin-Hye in 'Heirs' (Photo Credits: Film Stills)

3. Hyun Bin and Ha Ji-Won 'Cappuccino Kiss' in Secret Garden

Hyun Bin and Ha Ji-Won's electrifying chemistry in Secret Garden bagged the duo several awards and a special place in the list of memorable K-drama kisses. Their 'Cappuccino Kiss' in the blockbuster 2010 SBS drama series will surely make your hearts flutter!

4. Lee Jong-Suk and Park Shin-Hye 'Bread Kiss' in Pinocchio

Another almost kiss for Park Shin-Hye after Heirs was the 'bread kiss' with Lee Jong-Suk in the 2014 drama Pinocchio. The good-looking pair came close to sharing a kiss when their characters Choi In-ha (Park Shin-Hye) and Choi Dal-Po/Ki Ha-Myung (Lee Jong-Suk) nibbled on a piece of bread!

5. Park Seo-Joon and Uhm Jung-Hwa 'Beer Kiss' in Witch's Romance

Park Seo-Joon is well known for sharing hot chemistry with his female leads, in turn making romantic scenes look very real on the screen. Witch's Romance featuring Park Seo-Joon and Uhm Jung-Hwa saw quite a passionate display, including a 'beer kiss.'

There are numerous other instances of food kisses in Korean dramas like 'ramen kiss' between Jang Hyuk and Jang Na-ra in Fated to Love You, Lee Byung-Hun and Kim Tae-Hee's 'Candy Kiss' in Iris. K-drama stars definitely love to include food in their kisses, and it's kind of cute. Which one is your favourite kissing moment? As for me, my vote goes to all.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 06, 2022 12:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).