Happy International Kissing Day 2022! International Kissing Day is celebrated all over the world on July 6 every year. The day signifies the importance of kissing or smooching in human relationships and is different from Kiss Day, which is celebrated on February 13, a day before Valentine's Day. People in intimate, romantic relationships often look for ways to celebrate. A kiss can be a very comfortable and intimate way of saying "I love you". People often kiss each other to greet or say thanks as well. Sometimes, you even plant a peck on your friend's cheek or just a family member's. International Kissing Day is celebrated every year and first started in the United Kingdom (UK), after which it became popular among people around the early 2000s and it was celebrated around the world. Apart from kissing, this day is also celebrated to celebrate the Mutual Recognition Agreement (MRA) between the US, Britain and Japan during World War II.

Kissing is one of the best ways to express feelings of love, and the day underlines the importance of kissing in a human relationship. In a romantic relationship, a kiss can get as creative as one can imagine. International Kissing Day reminds you of the simple pleasures of kissing your loved ones and urges them to kiss with deliberation. Spreading awareness about the importance of kissing, on this day is not only about JUST physical attraction but also about understanding human connection. It is said that kissing is a special way of expressing love, which can be expressed not only between couples but also in mutual relationships. Parents express love to their children by kissing them on the forehead and this is considered an inseparable part of the expression of love.

Although this day holds special significance among loving couples, on this day couples express their love on the pretext of kissing. It is said that kissing lightens both the heart and mind and helps reduce stress and tension along with erasing the distance between two people. On International Kissing Day, people also wish each other in romantic ways.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy International Kiss Day to the Love of My Life! Get Ready to Have a Day Filled With Love and Lots of Kisses.

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Kiss on the Beach When There Is a Full Moon Is the Closest Thing to Heaven. -H. Jackson Brown Jr.

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Sunlight Claps the Earth, and the Moonbeams Kiss the Sea: What Are All These Kissings Worth, If Thou Kiss Not Me? - Percy Bysshe Shelley.

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Kiss Is a Lovely Trick Designed by Nature to Stop Speech When Words Become Superfluous. - Ingrid Bergman

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Kiss Is a Secret Which Takes the Lips for the Ear.- Edmond Rostand

WhatsApp Message Reads: Kisses Work Like a Natural Sweetener for Every Relationship. The More You Kiss, the Sweeter Our Love Becomes.

Kissing Quote Reads: One day you will kiss a man you can’t breathe without, and find that breath is of little consequence. ― Karen Marie Moning

Kissing Quote Reads: A kiss that is never tasted, is forever and ever wasted. – Billie Holiday

Kissing Quote Reads: It is the passion that is in a kiss that gives to it its sweetness; it is the affection in a kiss that sanctifies it. — Christian Nestell Bovee

Kiss day is not limited to the symbol of love which is just couples in love show, but also other relationships. Kissing is seen as a widespread practice in Europe, while the Romans described kissing in three forms. The first Osculum means a friendly kiss on the cheek, the second Basium means a cute kiss on the lips and the third Savium means the most emotional form of the kiss on the mouth. One of the concepts behind International Kiss Day is that for many people, kissing is merely a social formality or a prelude to other activities, so they ignore the emotional aspects associated with kissing.

