Valentine's Day -the one day a year when couples everywhere suddenly feel the need to flaunt their love like it's a badge of honour. From cheesy gifts to cringe-worthy public displays of affection, it's enough to make any single person want to roll their eyes so far back that they get stuck. But fear not, my fellow singletons, for in the midst of this sea of sweetness, there is a beacon of light – funny memes for singles on Valentine's Day. Yes, you heard me right. While couples are busy exchanging chocolates and gifts and gazing lovingly into each other's eyes, we singles are indulging in the true joy of the holiday – hilarious memes that poke fun at the absurdity of it all.

Funny memes for singles on Valentine's Day provide a much-needed dose of humour and perspective. Instead of feeling left out or bitter about being single on Valentine's Day, these memes remind us that we're not alone and that there's plenty to laugh about. Plus, let's be real – some of the things couples do on Valentine's Day are just begging to be made fun of. From over-the-top declarations of love to cringe-worthy couple selfies, legit a meme to be made about out of any of those things.

But perhaps the biggest reason why funny memes for singles on Valentine's Day are so popular is that they provide a sense of solidarity amongst poor singles. They remind us that being single on Valentine's Day isn't a curse, but a reason to celebrate our independence and freedom. So check out some of the best Valentine's Day funny memes and jokes:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayush (@weirdcastic)

Need

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheezburger (@cheezburger)

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swati Chauhan (@swatic12)

LMAO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swati Chauhan (@swatic12)

IYKYK

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gyann Vani (@gyann.vani)

Bajrang Dal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♡(मिमरनी) ♡ (@memerniiiiii)

So, this Valentine's Day, instead of feeling down about being single, why not join in the fun and indulge in some hilarious memes? After all, laughter is the best medicine – especially when it comes to surviving the onslaught of couple-centric festivities that is Valentine's Day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2024 05:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).