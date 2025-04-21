Easter Monday 2025 is on April 21. This annual commemoration is marked on the day after Easter - which celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ. It is the second day of Eastertide and is often marked as a public holiday in various countries. The celebration of Easter Monday is the continuation of the joy and celebration of Jesus’s resurrection. On the occasion of Easter Monday 2025, share these Easter Monday 2025 wishes, images, WhatsApp messages, greetings, quotes and HD wallpapers with friends and family.

The celebration of Easter Monday is also a community event where people get together with their family and friends and is marked by spreading the joy and hope of Jesus’ return. It marks the second day of Eastertide, a period of celebration that extends for 50 days until Pentecost. The celebration of Easter Monday is marked with different observances and rituals in different parts of the world. While Australia marks Easter Monday as a public holiday where people enjoy outdoor sporting activities, Austria and Southern Germany celebrate this day with a Christian tradition called Emmausgang. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

The main goal of Easter Monday is to extend the happiness and enthusiasm of Easter celebrations and to remember the story of Jesus Christ as we slowly navigate back to regular life post lent and holy week observance. As we celebrate Easter Monday 2025, share these Easter Monday 2025 wishes, images, WhatsApp messages, greetings, quotes and HD wallpapers.

Easter Monday (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Peaceful and Lovely Easter Monday Filled With Calm and Contentment.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Easter Monday Be a Gentle Reminder of Life’s Simple Joys and Quiet Blessings.

Easter Monday (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hoping Your Easter Monday Is Just As Joyful and Refreshing As Your Sunday Was.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Easter Monday! May Today Bring You Rest, Reflection, and Renewal.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending You Warm Thoughts for a Beautiful Easter Monday Filled With Light and Love.

We hope that these greetings and messages help you to spread the cheer of Easter Monday among family and friends. The essence of these celebrations is to remember the sacrifice of Jesus Christ, his teachings and to spread the message forward. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy and joyous Easter Monday 2025!

