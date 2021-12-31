Well, who would have thought that the year that was 2021 will end this way? The stress of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases is bound to have made many of us rethink our New Year’s celebration plans. With grand parties cancelled in most parts of the country, and considering we need to be more mindful, having a small house party seems like the way to go. Last-Minute Snack Ideas for New Year’s Eve 2021 House Party: From Chips And Dips to Cheese Board, These Yummylicious Food Items Are Must-Try!

From getting rapid tests to ensure you are all safe to having proper ventilation there are various safety steps that people are sure to be taking as we celebrate New Year 2022 at home. However, it is crucial to have some cheer-me-uppers to make us see the positive and get us all happy and hopeful for 2022. Well, these New Year 2022 Party decor ideas, Happy New Year DIY Photo Booths and New Year 2022 party hacks are bound to help you do just that!

1. The Nifty Balloon Spiral

The one thing we all know is that balloons can make everything look happier. Get yourself a handy balloon pump and follow this simple tutorial to create a grand-looking balloon spiral which is actually pretty darn easy!

2. Your One-Stop Solution For All Things New Year Party Decor

This video gives you some brilliant quick and easy ideas for turning one corner in your house into a New Year 2022 photo booth. All you need is a quick run to the stationery store for some classic New Year decorations and you are good to go!

3. The Party Decor For The DIYer

If you are someone who prides themselves on having some super DIY skills and having some time to spare then this video is perfect for you. There are various easy-to-follow crafts that will surely help you give your friends more fun and a grand-event vibe in the comfort and safety of your homes!

4. Go All Out For A Neon New Year 2022

Love all things neon? Well here’s your guide to throwing the theme party of your dreams! Have an easy-to-follow dress code of white and make this party brighter than ever! Quite literally!

5.Something Simple And Super Last Minute

If you are short on time and tools and still want to make a New Year’s party corner, then this DIY is perfect for you. While the aesthetically pleasing gold and black stars do look classy, you can also go for a more rustic look by simply repurposing old newspapers!

Here’s hoping that these decor options help you to celebrate New Year 2022 with all the enthusiasm and cheer. Happy New Year 2022!

