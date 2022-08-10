The traditional Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan is celebrated annually in South Aisa and other parts of the sphere with religious fervour. The occasion is also known as Rakhi as sisters on the day of Rakshabandhan tie emulate around the wrists of their brothers. The talisman called 'Rakhi' is a symbol of protection and love. The Hindu culture says that tieing Rakhi to their brother's hand gives him a share of responsibility and potential care. In return, the sisters get gifts and many lovely surprises. The expression "Raksha Bandhan," in Sanskrit, literally means, "the bond of protection, obligation, or care," and is marked on the Full moon day of the fifth Hindu lunar month of Shravan. The occasion hence is also termed 'Rakhi Purnima'. This time Raksha Bandhan 2022 will be observed on Thursday, 11 August, which will be a restricted public holiday. Raksha Bandhan 2022 Date in India: When Is Raksha Bandhan Festival? From Auspicious Time to Significance to History of Rakhi, Know Everything the Hindu Festival.

Hindu families will often get dressed in new clothes and celebrate the festival of togetherness. But for any such cheery and long-established customary occasion, mehndi design is something that is the most-loved addition to the festival. Henna for Raksha Bandhan is about the unique bond between the brother and the sister. To add more magnificence and ethnicity to your festive look, decorating your hands with the latest Mehendi designs for Raksha Bandhan is a fantastic idea. We have brought you the latest and trending conventional Mehndi ideas for Rakhi 2022. DIY Rakhi Ideas for Raksha Bandhan 2022: Make Simple and Beautiful Rakhi at Home With These Easy Tutorial Videos.

Raksha Bandhan 2022 Mehndi Tutorial Video

Easy Bangle Or Swirl Henna Patterns For Rakhi

Full Hand Mehndi Design For Rakhi 2022

Raksha Bandhan's celebration in rural India is rooted in the practice of territorial exogamy, wherein the bride marries out of her natal community village and travels back to her parent's home annually for the ceremony. The Hindu population widely celebrates the observance in India's northern and western parts. Countries like Nepal, Pakistan and Mauritius also mark Rakhi as per Hindu customs. The Jain community also revered the occasion, where Jain priests give ceremonial threads to the devotees.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2022 06:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).