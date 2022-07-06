Siblings are an essential part of our families. They are those individuals who matter to us the most after our parents in this hustling world. Raksha Bandhan is the day to celebrate the bond with our siblings that's filled with love and care. The Hindu festival is celebrated across the country with complete joy and enthusiasm when sisters tie a holy thread (Rakhi) to their brothers' wrists and seek their protection in return. Also called Rakhi, Raksha Bandhan 2022 will fall on August 11, Thursday and siblings can come together to celebrate their day in the most lively manner. Before that, get some knowledge about the auspicious time, significance and history of Rakhi 2022.

In a literal sense, Raksha Bandhan means the bond of safety. Be it your brother or your sister, someone who's been there for you and nurtured you with their care must be thanked on this festive day. Therefore, the antique Hindu festival has got a modern twist as Rakhi is also tied to elder sisters in the absence of the presence of an older brother. Regardless of gender and blood relations, Rakhi is the celebration of the loving bond that you have with someone with whom you have a sibling-like connection. As you celebrate Raksha Bandhan this year, here's everything that you must know about the day. Sawan Month 2022 Festivals List: From Raksha Bandhan to Shravani Mela; Check Full List Hindu Festivals Celebrated During Shravan Maas

When is Raksha Bandhan Festival? Raksha Bandhan 2022 Date in India

According to the Hindu calendar, Rakhi is observed on the full moon day of the Shravan month in India. Raksha Bandhan 2022 will be celebrated on August 11, Thursday. It is the most awaited day of the year for brothers and sisters who get to celebrate this exclusive festival once a year.

Raksha Bandhan 2022 Auspicious Muhurat Time

As Raksha Bandhan is observed on Shravan Purnima, it is sometimes referred to as Rakhi Purnima. The Rakhi Purnima 2022 will be celebrated between 10:38 a.m. on August 11, Thursday and 07:05 a.m. on August 12, Friday. However, the muhurat to tie Rakhi will just last for 22 minutes, that is, between 08:51 p.m. and 09:13 p.m. Make sure that you do not miss out on a holy day by getting into the groove in advance. Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: BMC Makes It Mandatory for Mumbaikars To Immerse PoP Idols in Artificial Lakes

Raksha Bandhan 2022 History and Significance

According to Hindu mythology, Raksha Bandhan dates back to Mahabharat when Draupadi helped Lord Krishna to calm his pain when he accidentally nicked his finger with 'Sudarshan Chakra'. She couldn't see him in pain and tore a piece of her saree to tie to Lord Krishna's finger to stop the bleeding. Her caring gesture touched Krishna, who then vowed to protect her from all the evils of the world. He called that cloth 'Raksha Sutra'. Since then, the festival has been marked to celebrate the bond of brothers and sisters who care for each other throughout their lives. On this day, sisters tie a holy thread on the wrist of their brothers and apply tilak to their forehead while praying for their happy and prosperous life ahead. In return, brothers promise to protect them in all circumstances and ensure that they are always safe. Gifts are also exchanged on this festive day that's primarily celebrated in parts of North India.

As you get complete details about Raksha Bandhan 2022, ensure that you celebrate the day with your brothers and sisters. Wish for their fortune and thank them for being the most important source of love, care, affection and protection. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

