Raksha Bandhan, also known as Rakhi or Rakhri is observed to celebrate the bond between siblings. This year it will be observed on Thursday, August 11. According to the Sanskrit terminology, "Raksha" means "protection," and "Bandhan" means to "tie" or "knot." Therefore, "Raksha Bandhan" means "the tie or knot of protection." On this day, the sisters tie a thread on their brother’s wrist and in return, the brother promises her lifelong protection. As you celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated a few tutorials that can help you make DIY rakhi at your home. From Green Rakhi to Customised Gift Hamper, 6 Perfect Presents To Celebrate Rakhi Purnima.

DIY Rakhi for Kids

Play and get creative with you kid this rakhi by involving them in this fun craft. Use pictures of different cartoon characters and make beautiful rakhi with the step-by-step tutorial of making DIY Rakhi for kids at home.

DIY Rakhi and Lumba

Make beautiful rakhi and lumba for your brother and sister-in-law this Raksha Bandhan to add a personal touch to the festival. It is quite easy and attractive and your brother and sister-in-law would surely feel special to know that you made this yourself for them.

DIY Rakhi Using Thread

This tutorial gives ideas to make 3 different kinds of Rakhi using just thread. You can see the tutorial and further add your own creativity to make the rakhi in your style as you celebrate the day with your brothers and sisters.

Handmade Rakhi Ideas

Have you ever thought about how to use waste products like ice cream sticks, cotton buds, matchsticks etc in the most creative way to make beautiful rakhi? You must follow this tutorial and see what beautiful product these little waste items can give you.

During Raksha Bandhan, markets are full of different types of rakhi. People spent lavish amounts to get the best rakhi for their brothers and sisters. But why spend much when you can actually prepare similar beautiful rakhi sitting at your home. This will probably make you spend less money on the rakhi and spend more quality time with your family as you sit together to make beautiful rakhi at home.

Wishing everyone Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022!

