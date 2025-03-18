March 19, 2025, Special Days: March 19, 2025, is marked by several special observances that highlight themes of health, appreciation, and indulgence. National Let's Laugh Day encourages people to embrace the joy of laughter, recognising its positive effects on mental and physical well-being. Sweet-toothed individuals can also celebrate National Chocolate Caramel Day, indulging in the delicious combination of rich chocolate and creamy caramel. Meanwhile, National Poultry Day acknowledges the role of poultry in global cuisine, while Certified Nurses Day honours the dedication and expertise of certified nurses in healthcare. Businesses around the world take the opportunity to show gratitude to their clients on International Client’s Day, strengthening relationships through special offers and gestures of appreciation.

On a more personal note, National Stretch Mark Day promotes body positivity and self-acceptance, encouraging people to embrace their natural skin. Additionally, International Read to Me Day highlights the importance of reading aloud to children, fostering early literacy and stronger familial bonds. Historically, March 19 also marks the anniversary of the 2003 announcement by President George W. Bush regarding the commencement of the Iraq War, a significant moment in modern history. These observances together create a day of reflection, celebration, and connection across various aspects of life. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on March 19, 2025 (Wednesday)

Rang Panchami Saint Joseph's Day Iraq War or Operation Iraqi Freedom Day National Stretch Mark Day National Poultry Day National Chocolate Caramel Day National Certified Nurses Day International Read To Me Day International Client's Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on March 19, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:43 am on Wednesday, 19 March 2025 (IST)

6:43 am on Wednesday, 19 March 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 6:49 pm on Wednesday, 19 March 2025 (IST)

Famous March 19 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Tanushree Dutta Bruce Willis Glenn Close Harvey Weinstein Neil LaBute Karthik Subbaraj Rangana Herath Ashley Giles Ivan Ljubičić Alessandro Nesta Kolo Toure

Death Anniversaries on March 19

Indian actor Raghuvaran died on 19 March 2008 (age 49 years) Indian actor Navin Nischol died on 19 March 2011 (age 65 years)

