March 23, 2025, Special Days: March 23, 2025, is a day of historical significance, remembrance, and global observances. In India, Shaheed Diwas, also known as Martyrs’ Day, is observed to honour the sacrifices of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar, who were executed on this day in 1931 for their role in the independence movement. Their bravery and patriotism continue to inspire generations. The day is also observed as Pakistan Day, marking the adoption of the Lahore Resolution in 1940, which led to the creation of Pakistan. On a global scale, World Meteorological Day highlights the importance of weather, climate, and water in shaping our lives and the planet’s future. In the United States, pet lovers celebrate National Puppy Day, encouraging adoption and raising awareness about responsible pet care. Meanwhile, Atheist Day is recognised by secular communities advocating for reason, logic, and freedom of belief.

Food enthusiasts can enjoy National Melba Toast Day, National Chia Day, and National Tamale Day, celebrating these beloved treats. Additionally, Day of the Liberation of Southern Africa commemorates the struggles and triumphs of the region’s fight for freedom. Fans of the Harry Potter series also mark Ravenclaw Pride Day, celebrating wisdom, intelligence, and creativity. With a blend of history, awareness, and cultural appreciation, March 23 holds deep significance across different fields. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on March 23, 2025 (Sunday)

Shaheed Diwas Martyrs' Day in India Bhagat Singh Death Anniversary Shivaram Rajguru Death Anniversary Sukhdev Thapar Death Anniversary Pakistan Day World Meteorological Day National Puppy Day in the United States Atheist Day National Melba Toast Day National Chia Day National Tamale Day Day of the Liberation of Southern Africa OK Day Ravenclaw Pride Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on March 23, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:40 am on Sunday, 23 March 2025 (IST)

6:40 am on Sunday, 23 March 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 6:50 pm on Sunday, 23 March 2025 (IST)

Famous March 23 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Sanjay Singh Kangana Ranaut Thakur Anoop Singh Smriti Irani Mo Farah Keri Russell Michelle Monaghan Catherine Keener Amanda Plummer Richard Grieco Kyrie Irving Princess Eugenie of York Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Armaan Kohli Vijay Yesudas Michael Atherton Atul Wassan Hazratullah Zazai Bethanie Mattek-Sands

Death Anniversaries on March 23

Indian revolutionary Bhagat Singh died on 23 March 1931 (age 23 years) Freedom fighter Shivaram Rajguru died on 23 March 1931 (age 22 years) Freedom fighter Sukhdev Thapar died on 23 March 1931 (age 23 years) British-American actress Elizabeth Taylor died on 23 March 2011 (age 79 years)

