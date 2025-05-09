May 9, 2025, Special Days: May 9, 2025, is marked by several special observances across cultural, historical, and fun themes. It is celebrated as Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti, also known as Pochishe Boishakh in the Bengali calendar, honouring the birth anniversary of the Nobel Laureate poet. The day also observes Shukra Pradosh Vrat, a Hindu fasting ritual dedicated to Lord Shiva. Maharana Pratap Jayanti and Gopal Krishna Gokhale Jayanti commemorate the legacies of two great Indian leaders. Internationally, it is recognised as Europe Day, promoting peace and unity in Europe. In the U.S., it's Military Spouse Appreciation Day, as well as light-hearted celebrations like National Butterscotch Brownie Day, National Public Gardens Day, and National Sleepover Day, making it a day of diverse significance. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on May 9, 2025 (Friday)

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti *Bengali Calendar Pochishe Boishakh Shukra Pradosh Vrat Maharana Pratap Jayanti Gopal Krishna Gokhale Jayanti Europe Day Military Spouse Appreciation Day National Butterscotch Brownie Day National Public Gardens Day National Sleepover Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on May 9, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:06 am on Friday, 9 May 2025 (IST)

6:06 am on Friday, 9 May 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 7:04 pm on Friday, 9 May 2025 (IST)

Famous May 9 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Vijay Deverakonda Billy Joel Noah Centineo Sai Pallavi Maharana Pratap (9 May 1540 – 19 January 1597) Gopal Krishna Gokhale (9 May 1866 – 19 February 1915) Mallika Sarabhai Neha Bamb Simi Chahal Sanket Bhosale Sriram Parthasarathy Douglas Luiz Jupp Heynckes Kevin Gameiro

Notable Death Anniversaries on May 9

Tenzing Norgay Death Anniversary: 9 May 1986 (aged 71–72) Darjeeling, West Bengal, India

