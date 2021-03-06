The quote “success only come to those who dare to attempt...”, did not randomly pop up onto the internet. Well, somebody working really hard, put it out there for motivation. And Mr Bhushan Chhaya, a hard-working entrepreneur from Junagadh, will vouch for the same. After all, he is a successful man today and it’s not because he is privileged, but because he has worked really hard and taken the risks to be where he is today.

Coming from a family where getting by day to day was a struggle, Bhushan managed to get his education in the field of accounting. However, his heart and soul stayed with computers and the field of IT. And like T.S. Eliot once said, “Only those who will risk going too far can possibly find out how far it is possible to go,” Bhushan decided to take that one step in the direction of his dreams and it can be safely said, that his move paid off. Bhushan took the big risk of changing careers, despite having responsibilities.

“I’m a great believer in luck, and I find the harder I work, the more I have of it. ~ Thomas Jefferson, former President of the United States had once famously said. And the saying came true in the case of Bhushan, whom luck favoured, big time, only because of his hard work and determination to turn around his life. Though he ventured into work life having worked in the banking sector, Bhushan decided to run behind his dreams.

Hard work paid off, for today he has 2000+ happy clients in the cyber security, SEO, Forensic Analysis, Data science, Web scraping and *nix Management. Though his office is based in Junagadh, the city of Lions, in Gujarat, Bhushan offers his expertise to client all over the world. After all, it’s all digital these days right! The bottom line is, it does not matter where Bhushan comes from, all that matters is his hard work and dedication. We can only hope that Bhushan’s tale of success is an inspiration for many.