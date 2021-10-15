Abdelhamid Yousef, was born back in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on December 15, 1990. He moved to the United States to pursue his studies and there became the CEO and founder of HQD, a company that manufactures electronic cigarettes. His firm offers clients a unique selection of disposable flavored vapes that can be used as per their preferences.

At Florida International University (FIU), Hameed generated the idea for a new product while working on his finance degree. His idea was to develop e-cigarettes having unique taste in a disposable package that would be a new invention for vape lovers. Ever since childhood, Hameed wished to become his boss.

Vaping disposables with flavorings were one of his greatest ideas which then came to fruition after he graduated from FIU. Today, many individuals and other well-known people in society appreciate him because of his commercial expertise. There are many vapes that he offers that are high-quality and come in a variety of tastes. Most of his inspiration comes from his elder brother, and he hopes to expand his business so that it could be placed on the stock exchange.