Mukesh Ambani 63rd Birthday: From Net Worth to Nickname, Know Interesting Facts About India's Richest Man

Mukesh Ambani (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman and India's richest man, turns 63 today. Mukesh Ambani the elder son of Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani, was born on April 19, 1957. As on March 31, Mukesh Ambani's net worth was $48 billion. He has been ranked 17th in the latest world billionaires list by Forbes. He runs $88 billion (revenue) oil and gas giant Reliance Industries, among India's most valuable companies. On Mukesh Ambani's birthday, LatesLY compiles a list of interesting facts about India's richest business-tycoon. Mukesh Ambani in Talks With Times Group to Sell News Assets, Says Report; Reliance Denies It.

Mukesh Ambani was not born in India. He was born in Aden, Yemen. He came to Mumbai with his parents in 1958.

Like many billionaires, Mukesh Ambani is also a college dropout. He graduated in Chemical Engineering from the Institute of Chemical Technology (UDCT), Matunga.

Mukesh went on to pursue an MBA degree at Stanford University in 1980 but discontinued studies and came back to India.

Mukesh Ambani lives at the Antilia Building in Mumbai, one of the world's most expensive private residences with its value reaching $1 billion.

Mukesh Ambani's nickname is Muku.

He never celebrates his birthday except when he celebrated his 50th one at the Jamnagar refinery with his employees.

Mukesh Ambani is a strict vegetarian. He never drinks alcohol and loves Bollywood movies.

His favourite restaurant is Mysore Cafe at Matunga.

Mukesh Ambani is a religious man and never leaves his house without praying.

He gets a fixed monthly salary of Rs 15 crores since 2009 despite the fact that his company is achieving new milestones every year.

Ambani controls almost 42 percent of Reliance Industries, owner of the world's largest oil refining complex. The Mumbai-based conglomerate's other businesses include a 4G wireless network across India. His recent venture Reliance Jio has signed on more than 340 million customers by offering free domestic voice calls, dirt-cheap data services and virtually free smartphones.