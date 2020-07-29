Teenage Israeli actress Naya Federman is an emerging star whose name is one to be remembered. She has made her way through the industry, starred in musicals by eight, and progressed to film by 12. Federman's popularity spiked after her role in Nickelodeon's 2017 sitcom Bed and Biscuit. Her television presence continued on the hit network for another advanced series, Spyders.

Though her success thus far is imminent, Federman hardly gets ahead of herself. She is well aware of the volatile industry.

"Nailing an audition is a great feeling, but that doesn't necessarily mean that she got the part," A source close to Federman said. "Naya goes through all the stages, and though getting the part always makes her feel great, she doesn't spend time on celebrations and immediately starts preparing for the real thing."

A role can be snatched from a prominent creative, like Federman, at any time, which is why she maintains her composure until she sees a project through. The 18-year-old has already hit milestones in her career, but she is far from finished.

"Naya's professional goals are to do meaningful characters both on stage and on the screen while aiming to work with talented directors, casts, etc.," the source said. "As well as continue to develop into a quality actress that can cause people to connect with their different scope of feelings and emotions."

Federman's love for performing has been placed on hold as she finishes the remainder of her Israel Defense Forces' mandatory two-year service stint. Fortunately, Federman's astonishing resume has kept the industry in high alert for her return. Her talent left a lasting impression, which landed her a role for a drama movie set to film this October, pending COVID-19 guidelines.

The ever-so accomplished, yet humble star has a lot in store for the future, well beyond acting. Federman created an active and engaging following of 170k on Instagram. She is building up her brand and setting the stage for other endeavors.

"Naya's objective is to use her influence and stage to increase awareness to issues that she feels needs to receive more attention, and she wishes one day to be involved in creating TV and feature movies that will increase awareness to meaningful issues, specifically child abuse," the source stated.

Federman utilizing her talent and platform to shift focus beyond her desired profession is exemplary and one Hollywood should follow.