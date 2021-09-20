Gwyneth Paltrow is one of the few celebrities who never leaves the headlines and most of the times it is because of her online store Goop.com. Known for the weird products, Goop has once again taken over social media for a new product that helps women get a clear view of their private parts. Gwyneth Paltrow's beauty and lifestyle wellness product line has launched a mirror worth 46 US dollars i.e. about four and a half thousand rupees, which has LED light installed to get a better view of the private parts of women and can be perched conviniently between the thighs. The product is called "VieVision Between Legs Mirror". According to the website, the high quality mirror adjusts between the legs and is very suitable for being able to take care of private parts.

As per the product description on the website, VieVision’s Between Legs Mirror "is helpful for wellness checks, grooming, and inserting tampons or contraceptive rings—or if you just want to get to know your vulva better." This is said to give you the "clearest view" and has LED light surrounding the mirror. To get the perfect view you can either sit or stand. However, the product description on the website says that, "if you’re sitting, you can prop the mirror up on the floor—it has a foot in back like a picture frame, which holds it at just the right angle. If you’re standing, place the mirror between your thighs (it’s comfortable, thanks to those smooth, concave sides) and squat a bit as you lean with your back against a wall."

VieVision’s Between Legs Mirror:

New LED Mirror To Get a Clear View of Women's Private Parts Launched By Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop (Photo Credits: Goop.com)

This reminds us of the very controversial 'Vagina' candles by Gwyneth Paltrow as well. However, some reports later said that the candle exploded in a UK woman's living room. Gwyneth Paltrow's much talked-about scented candles that smell like her vagina from her Goop store had grabbed headlines ever since it was launched. It was sold for approximately 5k INR. As per the product description, the item, which is made by artisanal fragrance brand Heretic, started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and Paltrow while they were collaborating on a fragrance together. Moreover even Rock' Johnson chimed in saying he wanted to sell candles made of the scent of his testicles!

