Noida, December 17: The Bharat Taxi app is set to begin its operation in Delhi from January 1, 2026, as part of an initiative supported by the Government of India. The new platform aims to offer commercial vehicle drivers an alternative to private platforms such as Uber, Ola, and Rapido.

Cooperation Minister Amit Shah confirmed the development in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on December 2, highlighting that the app is designed to free drivers from dependency on private companies. ‘Bharat Taxi App’ in Testing and Trial Phase, Says Nitin Gadkari Amid Rising Cases of Surge Pricing by Private Online Cab Aggregators.

Key Features and Benefits of Bharat Taxi App

User-friendly mobile ride booking

Transparent fares and vehicle tracking

Support for multi-lingual interfaces

24/7 customer services

Secure and verified onboarding

Inclusive mobility

Tech-enabled support and safety measures for citizens

More than 56,000 drivers have already registered on the platform ahead of its launch, India Today reported. The app offers transport services across auto-rickshaws, cars, and bikes, allowing users to choose different modes of travel based on their needs.

The app works on a zero-commission system, which means that drivers keep all the money they earn from their rides. Plus, any profits made by the cooperative will go directly to the drivers. Sarla Aviation Unveils India’s 1st Flying Taxi Prototype ‘Shunya’ at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Another great feature of the app is that it works with public transportation services like the Metro rail. This allows users to book different types of rides all in one place, making it easier to plan their entire trip without any hassle. A tie-up with the Delhi Police ensures full safety for both riders and drivers.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2025 10:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).