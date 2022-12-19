Come December, most of us enter this journey of self-reflection and begin to plan ways to make the New Year better, happier and brighter. You, too, might be questioning where 2022 vanished and how to make New Year 2023 more fruitful and enjoyable. While there are various popular New Year Resolutions that most people try to follow before giving up on January 3, there are some lifestyle changes that most of us can focus on to make the New Year really help make us a better version of ourselves. And here are 5 New Year Resolutions that you can add to your list to make the coming years happier and more enjoyable! Lucky Fruits for New Year 2023: From Lemon to Pomegranate; 5 Fruits That Will Attract Good Health, Luxury and Prosperity in Your Favour in The Coming Year.

Get Debt Free

The first resolution that will surely help us, especially in the coming time, is to ensure we are mindful of our spending. Becoming debt free does not mean paying off that really huge home loan but focusing more on spending what you are capable of. Avoid overstretching your credit cards for your wants, focus on reducing your loans with part payments and watch the weight of EMIs slowly lift from your shoulders!

Be Mindful of Your Eating Habits

While "get fit" makes it into every single New Years' Resolution list, the reality of getting and being fit is very different from what you imagine. Most of us set unrealistic goals of suddenly working out every single day, starting January 1. But the reality is that working out is a habit that will take time to develop. More importantly, your diet is the more important part of your fitness journey. Turns out, the experts were right — we really are what we eat. So focusing on making mindful choices when it comes to food, swapping bags of deep-fried chips for air-fried veggie chips, reducing our junk consumption and ensuring to eat some veggies every day can do a lot for our fitness journey!

Turn Off Your Screens

While the irony of you reading this on your screen is not lost on us, there is more than enough proof at this point that we all need to go back to the old times and turn away from our screens every day. At least for a little while. Various experts have highlighted that turning off your screen time a few hours before you go to bed helps improve the quality of your sleep and also helps with the betterment of your mental health. So choose to have a dedicated no-screens hour every single day in the coming year!

5-Minute Journaling

While we have all read and understood the importance of journaling and a night-time routine, most of us do not, unfortunately, have the time, space, or energy to actually journal. However, there is one way to try and inculcate this habit — 5-minute journaling. Whether you invest in a physical journal or simply open the Notes app on your phone and jot down your feelings, you can begin journaling by promising to set aside five minutes every day to reflect on your day and how it has been.

Focus on The Patterns, Not The Days

The last thing that most people need to add to their New Years’ resolution is not a habit but a mindset. More often than not, the reason most of us give up on our resolutions within the first week is the one day when we are not able to follow our resolution, which then turns into weeks and then months. But the simple reminder that you can focus on the patterns and habits instead of setting the expectation of having to follow the resolution every single day can help you to actually keep up your resolution! Skipped working out for a week? Go back to it now. Had an episode of binge-eating through the weekend? Try to add some healthy food back into your diet now. Increased your screen time by 100% in one week? Try to reduce the new screen time by 10%. Set realistic goals and give yourself the levy to not follow them 100% of the time!

We hope that these resolutions help you to have a more happy and more exciting New Year 2023!

