With New Year preparations knocking at the door, have you decided on any resolutions yet? While going on a shopping spree to enjoy the end-of-the-year sales and arranging a trip with dear ones takes the first step, planning what changes you want in the coming times is still a substantial matter. Well, what if we tell you that adding greenery to your residence can totally change your luck in 2023? Yes, it is a real thing. Plants and flowers are often kept inside the house for aesthetic propose. But apart from modifying the outlook of the place, plants also bring a streak of good luck, prosperity and bliss. Scientifically, growing plants cleans and purifies the atmosphere, but it also has various benefits that may reflect in your life. This article brings five super-lucky plants for New Year 2023 that will increase your feeling of well-being and garner all the happiness of the world in your life.

1. Palms

Palm Plant (Photo Credits: Pexels)

With the exception of removing harmful dust particles from the carpet and adding a tropical feel to the home, palm plants attract good energy to the house.

2. Bamboo

Bamboo Plant (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

This good luck plant has been placed in many households for centuries. The number of bamboo stalks plays an important role here. Note that three stalks focus on happiness, prosperity, and longevity, six on good luck and assets, seven on sound health, nine on outstanding luck, and 10 on perfections.

3. Snake Plant

Snake Plant (Photo Credits: Pexels)

This distinctive plant with a sword-like appearance is believed to cut off all the bad energies from your home and ensures that positive vibrations flow through the way.

4. Money Tree

Money Tree (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Also known as Pachira, the money tree is a low-maintenance plant that removes monetary issues from the family if placed in the southeastern part of the home.

5. Jade Plant

Jade Plant (Photo Credits: Flickr)

This easy-to-care-for plant should be kept on the east side of the house. It symbolises wealth and growth in the family.

You can always count on these specific green treasures that require minimum attention but will offer a series of good results. These home-friendly plants can help you bring a generous dose of serendipity, opportunities and contentment.

(The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

