Here's how NumroVani, a new age Human-AI enabled company is bridging the gap between divine sciences and modern-day marketing strategies to help B2C and B2B industries thrive and skyrocket their growth around the globe.

Being the fifth generation in his family to practice the occult sciences, the award-winning and ISO 9001 Certified Astro-Numerologist, Mr. Sidhharrth S Kumaar always pondered the question why occult sciences were treated as the corrective or 'remedios' science. The approach of businesses seeking the help of an expert upon facing a huge financial loss seemed defective to him. In a market where consultations are offered after the institutions come crumbling down, Mr. Sidhharrth S Kumaar opted for an alternative.

With an intention to not only repair the damages but to strengthen the foundation, his start-up "NumroVani" was launched with a mission to make occult sciences a significant part of the contemporary world. Instead of treating it as a remedios science, NumroVani enables B2C and B2B industries to incorporate Numerology along with other branches of occult sciences and business psychology to be a part of their strategic planning process, thus treating it as the "planning" science. With its slogan "Consult Today and Transform Tomorrow", the start-up has advanced one level ahead by assisting individuals and mainly the business sector to leverage long-term development and sustainable business growth.

Contributing to the Corporate Sector's profitability with it's B2B Solutions

Facilitating the current market surge of hiring culture fit over skill fit, NumroVani amplifies the corporate recruitment process with advanced assessments and safeguards successful and long-lasting recruitments. Along with CXO recruitment, the other important B2B offerings of the exclusive start-up includes Brand Name, Brand Logo, Brand Tagline, Workplace Wellbeing, and Employee engagement and culture evolution. In the fast-paced business environment and cutthroat competition of providing the right value at the right time, the startup also excels in providing product launch timelines.

The startup provides a comprehensive two-pillar strategy to its clients incorporating the latest marketing strategies, modern science, strategic consulting and occult sciences. Founded in 2019, NumroVani has its founder as it's core who has been working with the corporate for a decade now. Apart from his certifications in Astrology, Numerology, Palmistry, and Mantra and Energy Healing, his expertise and experience in guiding and consulting the corporate has come together to provide the best B2B solutions with NumroVani.

Customer Reviews and Insights

NumroVani measures it's success with its happy customers and the value it adds to their life. The startup has been able to grow even during the uncertain times of Covid-19. Along with it, the businesses and corporations it worked with flourished despite the state of affairs simultaneously.

The brand runs NPS campaigns to measure the efficiency of its consultations given to its clientele. "The results have been tremendous", shares Mr. Sidhharrth S Kumaar. There have been multiple times when the brands advised by NumroVani have performed exceptionally well and marked an improvement of more than 400% in their NPS score.

From Career Stream Selection to Healthy Life Approach

NumroVani is also going strong with it's B2C offerings. Making a strong presence online with it's website and thousands of followers on its social media handles(Instagram, Twitter, Facebook), it also offers individual consultations to solve real-world problems and optimize growth trajectory of life. It's vast B2C offerings include career stream selection, preventive approach to health, lucky name, lucky mobile number and other custom queries.

Popularizing Mental Health Wellness for Employee Productivity and Over-All Well-Being

Apart from helping bigger corporates with their strategic planning processes and marketing strategies, NumroVani is also working with SMBs and MSMEs to facilitate their employee health index.

Surprisingly, SMBs and MSMEs are the primary employers of India. Yet, while the bigger corporates have a proper wellness team in their hands, these two enterprises are hugely lacking in this area.

The startup is constantly moving towards popularizing mental health wellness in these two workforces to improve employee well-being which makes a direct positive impact on productivity, builds employee loyalty and results in increased revenue.

Keeping the current situations in mind, NumroVani has kept both the online and offline channels open to offer their B2C and B2B offerings, spiritual coaching and strategic consulting. Organizations and individuals can reach out to them via their website and social media handles.