New Delhi, January 16: In an unusual but critical security measure, the Delhi Forest Department has begun feeding over 1,275 kg of boneless chicken to birds of prey across the national capital this week. The initiative, which launched on January 15 and will continue until Republic Day on January 26, is designed to protect Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets and transport aircraft from bird strikes during high-speed, low-altitude fly-past rehearsals. By providing an easy food source at designated ground locations, authorities aim to lure black kites and eagles away from the flight corridors where supersonic jets like the Rafale and Sukhoi-30MKI will be operating.

Diverting the 'Kings of the Air'

The primary objective of this exercise is to keep the city’s large raptor population - specifically black kites - at lower altitudes. These birds are naturally attracted to open spaces and rising thermal currents, which often overlap with the flight paths used during the grand parade. Republic Day 2026: Free Passes for Full Dress Rehearsal of R-Day Parade at Kartavya Path Available From January 15.

A bird strike during low-level manoeuvres can be catastrophic for both the pilot and the aircraft engine. To prevent this, teams are scattering 20-30 gram pieces of chicken at 20 strategic locations across Delhi, ensuring the birds remain "distracted" and well-fed on the ground rather than soaring into the path of incoming jets.

Strategic Feeding Zones Across Delhi

The Forest Department, in coordination with the IAF and Delhi Police, has identified "high-risk" zones based on historical bird movement patterns. The feeding is concentrated in areas where kites are most prevalent, including:

Old Delhi: Near the Red Fort and Jama Masjid.

Central Delhi: Delhi Gate and Mandi House.

Civic Zones: Areas surrounding the Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences and Wazirabad.

On average, 170 kg of meat is being distributed daily, with a peak supply of 255 kg scheduled for January 22, the day of the Full Dress Rehearsal.

A Change in the 'Recipe'

While this "meat-throwing" exercise is an annual preventive tradition, 2026 marks a significant shift in logistics. For the first time, the department has replaced buffalo meat with boneless chicken. According to officials, the switch was made to "strike a balance between wildlife management and the smooth conduct of celebrations." Chicken is reportedly easier to handle in small, uniform pieces (20-30 grams) and is highly effective in attracting scavenging birds quickly. The total cost of the "chicken feast" is estimated at approximately INR 4.5 lakh. Republic Day Parade 2026 FAQs: When and Where To Buy Tickets? What Are the Event Timings and Venue? Your Key Questions Answered.

The Danger of Bird Hits

Bird strikes remain one of the most significant non-combat threats to military aviation. During the Republic Day fly-past, aircraft fly at much lower altitudes than standard commercial flights to remain visible to spectators at Kartavya Path. At these heights, even a small bird can cause engine failure or windshield shattering.

By habituating the birds to a specific feeding schedule for nearly two weeks before the event, the Forest Department ensures that by January 26, the raptors are accustomed to staying near the designated feeding points, leaving the airspace clear for the IAF’s aerial display.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2026 01:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).