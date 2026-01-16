2026 will leave stargazers spoiled for sights in the sky, with four eclipse events, multiple meteor showers and several supermoons.Space enthusiasts and amateur astronomers will have plenty of action to enjoy throughout 2026, with supermoons, solar eclipses and meteor showers across the night skies.

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Four eclipses in 2026

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February 17. Except for penguins and Antarctic scientists, few will be able to enjoy February’s annular solar eclipse.

That’s because this eclipse will see the moon pass between the Earth and sun across the path of the southern continent, reaching a maximum at around 12:12pm UTC.

People living in Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Mozambique, South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the southern parts of Botswana, Malawi, Namibia, Tanzania and Zambia, will only see a partial eclipse

March 3. There will be a total lunar eclipse, with best viewing across the western US and Canada, Australia and Central Asia, but not Africa, Europe and west Asia.

August 12. Iceland and Spain will be treated to the best view of the total solar eclipse on August 12, though the rest of Europe will witness a partial eclipse. Parts of Canada and the north-eastern US will see a fraction of the Moon pass in front of the Sun.

August 28. A partial lunar eclipse will favor those parts of the world that missed out on the total eclipse in March. Best viewing will be across South America. It will also be visible in parts of the United States and Canada, Europe and Africa.

Meteor showers visible in 2026

There will be plenty to see in the night sky this year, including about a dozen meteor showers.

Lyrids, visible April 16-25, peaking on April 22, near the constellation of Lyra.

Eta Aquariids, visible April 19 until May 28, peaking May 6, near the star Eta Aquarius in the constellation of Aquarius.

Delta Aquariids, visible July 12 until August 23, peaking July 30, near the star Delta Aquarius.

Perseids, visible July 17 until August 24, peaking August 13, near the constellation of Perseus.

Draconids, visible October 6-10, peaking October 9, near the constellation of Draco.

Orionids, visible October 2 until November 7, peaking October 21, near the constellation of Orion.

Taurids, visible September 10 until November 20 in the southern hemisphere, October 20 until December 10 in the northern hemisphere, near the constellation of Taurus.

Leonids, visible November 6-30, peaking November 18, near the constellation of Leo.

Geminids, visible December 4-20, peaking December 14, near the constellation of Gemini.

Ursids, visible December 17-26, peaking December 22, near the constellation of Ursa Minor.

The Quadrantids, visible December 28 continue to the first week on January 2027. This is a major meteor shower, that takes place near the constellation Boötes, in a similar part of space to the Ursids.

When is the next supermoon of 2026?

There are three supermoons in 2026.

The first occured just days into the New Year — the Wolf Moon on January 3.

There will be a long wait until November 24 for the next one, the Super Beaver Moon, followed by a Super Cold Moon on December 24.

Supermoons occur when the moon nears its perigee (its closest approach to the Earth). It can appear up to 10% larger and much brighter than usual.

What’s in a full moon’s name?

There's a full moon every month, and each has a descriptive name that relates to the time of year it occurs. The names are mainly based on North American traditions — both indigenous and colonial — but have become common, globally.

The 13 full moons for 2026 are:

January 3: Super Wolf Moon

February 1: Snow Moon

March 3: Worm Moon

April 2: Pink Moon

May 1: Flower Moon

May 31: Blue Moon

June 30: Strawberry Moon

July 29: Buck Moon

August 28: Sturgeon Moon

September 26: Corn or Harvest Moon

October 26: Hunter Moon

November 24: Super Beaver Moon

December 24: Super Cold Moon

Edited by: Carla Bleiker, Zulfikar Abbany

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2026 10:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).