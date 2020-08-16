Chetan Bhagat has been dropping hints about his upcoming book on Twitter since a while now. From marriage to suicide to murder, the author dropped several clues and has now revealed the title of his upcoming book, One Arrange Murder. Taking to Twitter, Bhagat confirmed that the cover of the book will be releasing on August 17, 2020 followed by a trailer on August 19, 2020. The author had asked his fans to guess the title as he had dropped hints about the same in several posts and has now congratulated to those who cracked it. Chetan Bhagat Alleges Vidhu Vinod Chopra Drove Him 'Close to Suicide' By Trying To Discredit Him From 3 Idiots.

Sharing the first look of sorts that looks like a wedding card, Chetan Bhagat wrote, "It’s official - My new book is called #OneArrangedMurder and will release soon! Revealing the cover tomo on 17th Aug 2020. And then a trailer on 19 Aug 2020. Congrats to all the super-smart people who cracked the various clues and figured out the title beforehand. Respect!" The first look shows the title to be 'One Arranged Marriage' but Marriage is crossed out with Murder instead of it. Chetan Bhagat Birthday Special: From Salman Khan’s Hello to Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots, Ranking All Film Adaptations of Author’s Books From Worst to Best.

Check Out Chetan Bhagat's Post Here:

It’s official - My new book is called #OneArrangedMurder and will release soon! Revealing the cover tomo on 17th Aug 2020. And then a trailer on 19 Aug 2020. Congrats to all the super smart people who cracked the various clues and figured out the title beforehand. Respect! pic.twitter.com/aPKd0UvmYe — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) August 16, 2020

The author had also shared a video making the announcement and informed about the book getting delayed because of the pandemic. After the title of the book was released, a few comments on the author's post speculated if it had a connection of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case considering conspiracy theories have been going around on social media though the author has not confirmed anything of that sort.

