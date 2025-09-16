There is a new personality type, and it is very different from introverts, extroverts and ambiverts. So, what is this new term that is making everyone curious? If you have never really resonated with being either an introvert, an extrovert or an ambivert, an otrovert personality might have the traits you were looking for. While a lot of people think that our personalities can be divided among these categories, not everyone completely identifies with these terms. There’s always a grey area between the two camps of enjoying solitude and relishing socialising; or a little bit of both, however, it’s not ambivert alone. A psychiatrist has coined the term for these people as ‘otroverts.’ So, what does it really mean? Are you an introvert, an extrovert, or an ambivert? Let’s understand the quartet of beings.

Otrovert Meaning and Personality Traits

Otrovert was coined in 2023 by Dr Rami Kaminski, a US-based psychiatrist. Coming from the Latin root word ‘vert’, meaning ‘to turn’, psychologists explained that the term describes “a person who feels no sense of belonging to any group”. He coined the phrase after recognising the personality type in both himself and some of his patients. “Otroverts are very friendly and able to forge very deep connections with other people,” he told the Daily Mail. “The only social difference happens in the lack of connection to groups: collective identity or shared tradition,” he continued. What Is Chameleoning? All About the New Gen Z Dating Term You Might Be Unknowingly Living.

If an otrovert, are they already aware of the signs? Well, Kaminski says that people usually know they are an otrovert from a young age. The most common sign is that otherverts feel like they are an outsider in any group, and the feeling is persistent, even if the group is made of the otrovert’s close friends. They find it challenging to feel part of a group. Other signs include a preference for working in solitude and finding social or religious rituals difficult to understand.

Are You an Introvert, Extrovert, Ambivert – or Otrovert?

Now that you are aware of otrovert meaning and personality traits, how does it differ from the trio of beings – introvert, extrovert and otrovert? Let’s recall the meaning of the personality trios.

Different Personalities

An introvert is someone who feels more energised by spending time alone or in calm environments. They prefer deep conversations over small talk, enjoy solitude, and may feel drained after too much social interaction. Introverts are often reflective, thoughtful, and observant.

An extrovert is the opposite – they feel energised when surrounded by people, activities, and social engagement. They enjoy group settings, are usually expressive, talkative, and outgoing, and thrive in environments with stimulation and variety.

An ambivert is a balance of both. They can enjoy socialising like an extrovert but also need alone time like an introvert. Ambiverts are flexible, adapting their behaviour based on the situation. They may feel comfortable both leading a group and spending quiet time reflecting.

Meanwhile, an otrovert feels no sense of belonging to any group. Although otroverts can interact with large groups, they don’t necessarily feel as though they have found their tribe. While this might sound like a difficult way to live, Dr Kaminski says that otroverts are often more creative, free-thinking, and inventive. Famous otrovert personalities include scientist Albert Einstein, painter Frida Kahlo, and writers George Orwell, Franz Kafka and Virginia Woolf.

