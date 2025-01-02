January 2, 2025, Special Days: The second day of the year, January 2 is peppered with fun national and international events like World Introvert Day, National Motivation and Inspiration Day, National Science Fiction Day and so on. There are quite a few food days like National Buffet Day, National Cream Puff Day and Swiss Cheese Day, which is only fair considering we are still enjoying the first days of the New Year 2025. Coming to January 2 famous birthdays, the day will see birthday celebrations of famous people such as Dax Shepard, Kate Bosworth, Rupal Patel, Parakala Prabhakar, Ahuti Prasad and Kirti Azad. January 2025 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on January 2, 2025 (Thursday)

Mannam Jayanthi Saint Basil's Day National Buffet Day World Introvert Day National Science Fiction Day Ancestry Day National Motivation and Inspiration Day National Cream Puff Day National Personal Trainer Day Swiss Cheese Day

Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Dax Shepard Kate Bosworth Taye Diggs Manav Vij Gippy Grewal Rupal Patel Parakala Prabhakar Ahuti Prasad Kirti Azad

