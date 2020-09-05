Would you wear a penis on your nails that even squirt "sperms"? Yes, we did say penis, nails, sperms in one sentence because Nail Sunny, the popular nail salon known its out-of-the-box designs gave us an opportunity to do so. They recently shared a video of a penis nail art that squirts "sperm". Functional nail arts are great, but this one goes beyond imagination and squirts out sperm like liquid to give you the feel of a real penis. This x-rated nail art is going viral garnering all kinds of comments on Instagram.

In the clip, you can see the manicurist get to work on her masterpiece by moulding the makeshift penises. In one of them, she inserts a small plastic tube, which will carry a white liquid to resemble sperm. The technician builds the base of each penis first, before going on to tackle the heads and airbrushing the mini dicks in various shades. In the final scene, you can see the finished hand with its shiny new penis manicure tapping against a surface. As it does, the white liquid ejaculates from the middle finger.

X-Rated Penis Nail Art That Squirts Sperm (Watch Video):

View this post on Instagram 🤭💦👀 🔞no comments 😂 A post shared by 💅🏻Nail Sunny 💅🏻 (@nail_sunny) on Sep 2, 2020 at 10:00am PDT

At the beginning of the year, penis-themed nail art took Instagram by storm and the distasteful, extremely realistic ones. These were dainty penis-themed manicures that have pretty flowers sprouting out from them. While we are really not sure how to react to these, come to think of it, they really don't make you uncomfortable. Right from the ones that have rainbows coming out of the penises to coconut trees growing out of them, there are so many types you can try. Check out: Penis-Themed Nail Art Are a Hit on Instagram! View Phallic-Inspired Manicures That Will Put Other Latest Nail Art Designs to Shame.

Nail art biggie, Nail Sunny has given us some of the weirdest manicures of all time. Remember the strangely creative nail art design that involved ramen noodles? They used actual ramen in decorative, functional nail art that they "cook" and eats as well. Also, the time when the same brand came up with 'Mother' Giving Birth to a 'Baby' on nails. A crazy video of a 'baby birth' nail art tutorial had gone viral. Also, how can we forget, one of the craziest nail art videos that will simply boggle your mind? Nail trend that involved milk-spurting teats. The 3D figure of a cow head on one of the nails and a 3D, functional cow udder that legit spurts out milk from it.

