Ranchi, February 27: A man in Jharkhand's Daltonganj was stunned when he found a cow chewing on a four-foot-long python in its shed on Sunday, February 26. The owner of the cow, Sanjay Singh, said he was shocked to see the snake's body hanging out from the cow's mouth when he went to feed it. He quickly removed the snake from the cow's mouth and contacted a veterinarian.

According to the Times of India report, the incident came to light when Sanjay Singh went into the cow shed to feed the bovine. However, he was surprised when he saw the cow eating a python. He went ahead to remove the snake's body from the cow's mouth and rushed to a veterinarian. Unusual Friendship! Cow Licks Snake and Shows Affection Towards the Reptile, Video Goes Viral (Watch).

The veterinarian, Abhay Kumar, examined the cow and confirmed that the snake was a non-venomous python. He said the cow showed no health problems but was kept under observation. He also consulted another veterinarian, Pramod Kumar, who had worked in Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR).

Pramod Kumar said cows sometimes suffer from a disease called pica, which makes them eat abnormal things like urine, dung, and soil due to mineral deficiency. He said he had never seen a case of a cow eating a snake before but advised the cow owner to check if his cow was dewormed or not. Deer Eating Snake Video Goes Viral, Netizens Stunned as 'Herbivorous' Animal Seen Chewing Reptile in Shocking Clip!.

A while back, a video of a deer munching on a snake had gone viral on social media. The video was shared by the Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda. In the video, a deer can be seen standing by the roadside in a forest area and chewing on a snake. The man recording the video can be heard in the background, "Is he eating a snake?" Deer are considered herbivores that primarily consume plant materials as their main diet. A passerby in a car was able to capture this rare sight.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2024 11:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).