Uttara Kannada, January 13: Sparking a controversy, BJP MP and former Union Minsiter Anantkumar Hegde said that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Congress leader Sanjay Gandhi were cursed with cow slaughter, adding that "Indira Gandhi was shot dead on Gopasthami day," a result of the curse by the revered ascetic Karpatri Maharaj during a significant agitation for the ban on cow slaughter.

Anant Kumar Hegde who attended a programme in Kumta on Saturday said that when Indira Gandhi was the PM, there was a big agitation about the ban on cow slaughter. ‘Bhatkal Mosque Will Be Demolished Like Babri Masjid’, Says BJP Lok Sabha MP Anant Kumar Hegde; Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Responds.

"When Indira Gandhi was the then prime minister, there was a big agitation about the ban on cow slaughter. Dozens of saints died in the movement and there was assassination of many saints and cows were slaughtered in the presence of Indira Gandhi, Hundreds of cows were also shot and killed. The great ascetic Karpatri Maharaj cursed Indira Gandhi," he said.

"He cursed that your clan would be destroyed on "Gopasthami day" itself. Sanjay Gandhi died in a plane crash on Gopashtami, and Indira Gandhi was shot dead on Gopasthami," he added.BJP MP Hegade also spoke vividly about the origin of many mosques. Giving another controversial statement, Anantkumar Hegde connected the fate of Bhatkal's golden village to the destruction of Babri Masjid. He remarked that just as the Babri Masjid was distroyed, Bhatkal's mosque would meet a similar fate. BJD MP Manas Mangaraj Calls Out Odisha BJP for Promoting YouTuber Kamiya Jani, Accuses Dharmendra Pradhan of Spreading Fake News Amid Row Over Srimandir Video.

"As Babri Masjid was destroyed, Bhatkal's golden village will also join its line soon, Bhatkal's masjid will also be Demolished like Babri Masjid, This is the decision of Hindu society, It is not the decision of Ananthkumar Hegade," he said. "Consider it a threat if you want. There is also a mosque in CP Bazaar of Sirasi. This was earlier the Vijaya Vitthal Temple. Our opponent is not Congress but the mentality of some people," he asserted.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slammed the BJP MP over his controversial remarks and said that the language used by the latter reflects his culture. "The language used by Uttara Kannada MP Anantakumar Hegde for political purposes reflects his culture. Is it possible to expect a better culture from Anant Kumar Hegde, who said that he would change the Constitution when he was a central minister?" Siddaramaiah said in a post on X.