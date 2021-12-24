Pornhub.com 2021 year in review is here and the statistics are blowing our minds. This year, Hentai took over the top XXX search list and it was followed by romance (to most people's surprise) along with group sex. However, apart from romance, the other search trend that had people stunned is "how to..." searches. Yes, for XXX DIY searches, viewers chose the XXX 18+ site, Pornhub.com. As per the analysis by Pornhub.com, "how to" increased by 244% with more than 200,000 videos on Pornhub.com titled as "how to" videos.

Keep in mind that these aren't your run-of-the-mill, YouTube "how to..." searches that come up wit DIY crafts. These searchers showed that people are finally taking control of their sex lives with an aim to improve it. Most people searched: "how to squ*rt", "how to eat pussy", "how to suck d**k’, "..put on a condom", "..last longer", "..fi**er myself", "..shave b*lls", and "..make a dildo". People also seemed to be focusing on female orgasms finally, as some of the "how to" searches also included " how to find a g spot" and "how to make her cum". Pornhub 2021 Year in Review Video: From 'Hentai' to 'Japanese' XXX Searches That Defined the Year.

Sex coach and doctor of human sexuality, Dr. Stacy Friedman told Pornhub.com that, "The increase in searches of 'how to', shows that people are finally feeling more comfortable looking at how to improve their sex lives. Since the discussion of sex has been taboo for so long, relationships have suffered because there aren’t that many places to learn about sex. Since we have had the pandemic, I believe that couples are realizing they need more help in the bedroom so there is more research out there that they can find information from. People want to know how to enjoy their sexuality more." Pornhub 2021 Year In Review: From Lana Rhoades to Mia Malkova to Riley Reid, Most Searched XXX Porn Stars That won the 18+ Adult Site.

This year wasn't easy for Pornhub.com. The XXX website found itself in a major sex trafficking & child abuse row. Massive protest took place as people started the 'Shut down Pornhub' campaign and you can check out all serious Allegations against the XXX website. Not just that, Pornhub.com was banned in some places. The Pornhub shutdown, global protests took place as well against the XXX website for hosting sex trafficking & child rape videos, check out the Traffickinghub campaign. The XXX porn site, Pornhub.com had to take down millions of videos from unverified users in an ongoing investigation.

