Pornhub.com, the XXX industry giant continues be in hot water with allegation of hosting child abuse and sex trafficking videos. However, as an act of damage control it recently removed all videos from non-verified users following a New York Times investigation alleging child abuse and also blocked download and uplod of XXX content without verification, something that should have been done long ago. Pornhub.com announced last week that the XXX website would be limiting uploads to only verified users. The XXX porn site took down millions of videos from unverified users in an ongoing investigation. Pornhub said that the claims are untrue but are now verifying the content that's been uploaded to the XXX site.

Sued by GirlsDoPorn.com Victims

While dealing with the serious child sex abuse, sex traficking and hosting rape videos on the XXX site, the parent company MindGeek has found itself sued by victims of GirlsDoPorn who were coerced into making XXX porn and selling it online. Although, Pornhub.com had taken down GirlsDoPorn.com as an official "Content Partner" and profiting from the arrangement about 40 women sued Montreal-based parent company for partnering with GirlsDoPorn. GirlsDoPorn, an amateur XXX site was sued by 22 women earlier for fraud and deceptive practices. One of the cameraman had admitted about lying to the girls. Pornhub was noted profiting over the sex trafficking videos. So currently Pornhub.com is facing flak from the women who were deceived and coerced by GirlsDoPorn.com owner Michael Pratt into performing sex acts on film that were subsequently uploaded to Pornhub.

Traffickinghub - Shut Down Pornhub

Pornhub.com shutdown row has surged after over two million people signed the petition against the adult porn website to shut it down. The "Shut Down Pornhub and Hold Its Executives Accountable for Aiding Trafficking" petition aka #Traffickinghub campaign on www.change.org founded by Laila Mickelwait and powered by the anti-trafficking organization Exodus Cry. The petition further reads how, "A quick search for the word "teen" turns up titles such as "Young Girl Tricked," "Innocent Brace Faced Tiny Teen F---ed", "Tiny Petite Thai Teen", "Teen Little Girl First Time," on and on ad infinitum." One of the incidents that the petition cites is that of a 15-year-old girl who went missing for a year. Her video was later found on Pornhub. Petition Against XXX Website Pornhub Receives Two Million Signs Demanding The Porn Site To Shut Down for Sex Trafficking & Child Rape Videos.

Mastercard, Visa To Cut Ties

Recently, credit card companies Visa and MasterCard investigated their business relationship with Pornhub and would no longer allow their cards to be used on the XXX platform.

Pornhub.com Banned in Thailand

Pornhub.com has recently been banned in Thailand. The XXX porn lovers protested asking the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society for reasons behind the porn ban in the country. They blocked access to PornHub and 190 URL addresses linked to porn leaving hashtags like #SavePornhub and #HornyPower trending on Thai Twitter. The XXX website is also facing major allegations of hosting sex trafficking and child rape videos worldwide.

Pornhub Shutdown: Global Protests

Online protests weren't enough so protest took place around the world against the XXX website for hosting Sex Trafficking & Child Rape videos under the Traffickinghub campaign. Pornhub shutdown demonstrations took place across London, Los Angeles, and Montreal. Demonstrations took place yesterday to demand Pornhub shutdown because of major allegations against the XXX website for hosting sex trafficking & child rape videos under the #Traffickinghub campaign.

The laws state that Porn websites such as pornhub.com, xVideos, xHamster, XNXX.com, YouPorn, HClips, NaughtyAmerica etc. must follow certain processes and scrutiny protocol when it comes to hiring their pornstars or hosting a porn video. Apart from a clear contract containing what is expected from them, the contract must be fool-proof. Even amateur porn sites such as xnxxx.com, WatchMyExGF.com, WatchMyGF.me hire people to act for their XXX videos following a set of rules and regulations.

