The world-famous XXX aka Pornhub has rolled out the year in review once again for this year and it is full of surprises. Not only does it tell you what people searched for the most in the entire year but also which XXX porn stars did you search for the most. It is the 8th year that Pornhub has released its “Year in Review” and it also comes along with an amazing video that includes the the synopsis of it all. This year was apparently all about Hentai, yes the cartoonish yet outlandish XXX videos are what people couldn't stop watching. So if you wish to find out rankings of all the types of XXX porn content, porn stars, different categories, trends, and other demographics we are here for you. Pornhub.com 'XXXMas' Holiday Album: The XXX Porn Website Comes with Christmas Tracks from Rappers like ASAP Ferg and Young MA After Releasing HOT 'Merch Collection.

So as we proceed towards the Pornhub 2021 year in review video, let us tell you that just like 2019 was taken over by "Fortnite" and 2020, saw "quarantine" as the search word. For 2021, people were more into "Hentai". If you are wondering what Hentai is, it is a form of anime and manga pornography that sees overly sexualised characters and scenarios. Check out some of the XXX searchers:

Top XXX Searches on Pornhub.com:

1. Hentai

2. Romance

3. Group Sex

4. Fitness

5. Swapping

Pornhub 2021 Year In Review: The Searches that Defined the year with Aria (Watch Video):

This year was not otherwise really great for the popular 18+ site. It found itself in major trouble after the Pornhub.com sex trafficking & child abuse row, right from 'Shut down Pornhub' Campaign to Being Sued by GirlsDoPorn.com Victims, All Serious Allegations Against the XXX Website. Not just that, Pornhub.com was banned in some places and found itself in major hot water. Earlier, the XXX porn site, Pornhub.com took down millions of videos from unverified users in an ongoing investigation. In the efforts to make pornhub.com safer the XXX website also decided to have a "biometric system" in place to verify users. Pornhub said that the claims are untrue but are now verifying the content that's been uploaded to the XXX site. Even major credit card companies Visa and MasterCard investigated their business relationship with Pornhub and revealed that they would no longer allow their cards to be used on the XXX platform.

