Do you know what describes the year 2021 in the XXX 18+ world aka Pornhub.com? Hentai. Yes, Hentai porn is now the XXX site's most searched term not just in one or two countries but across the globe. Pornhub started its year in review back in 2013 and it has its audience hooked to it for a different kind of fun for a change, ever since. It is published every 12 months since then, obviously with the exception of in 2020 because of the worldwide pandemic. As the year 2021 comes to an end, Pornhub has released its "2021 Year in Review" post, sharing with us its top searches of the year. If we talk about the XXX stars that make the videos worth watching, Lana Rhoades was Pornhub’s most searched XXX person, followed by Abella Danger who kept her place in the second position. Check out the entire list of Top 5 porn stars in this article! Minting Amid Pandemic! From XXX Websites, OnlyFans & Pornhub.com to Zoom & Amazon, Companies That Had a Great 2020 During COVID-19 Lockdown.

Most Searched Porn Stars on XXX website Pornhub.com:

1. Lana Rhoades

2. Abella Danger

3. Eva Elfie

4. Riley Reid

5. Mia Malkova

Pornhub 2021 Year In Review: The Searches that Defined the year with Aria (Watch Video):

Yes, as per the Pornhub.com 2021 year end review people couldn't stop watching Lana Rhoades, Abella Danger, Eva Elfie, Riley Reid, and Mia Malkova. These XXX stars have always been somewhere around the top, most of the years. However, this year was not particularly great for the popular XXX site. It found itself in major trouble after the Pornhub.com sex trafficking & child abuse row, people started the 'Shut down Pornhub' campaign and you can check out all serious Allegations against the XXX website. Not just that, Pornhub.com was banned in some places and found itself in major hot water. Earlier, Pornhub shutdown, global protests took place as well against the XXX website for hosting sex trafficking & child rape videos, check out the Traffickinghub campaign.

The XXX porn site, Pornhub.com had to take down millions of videos from unverified users in an ongoing investigation. In the efforts to make pornhub.com safer the XXX website also decided to have a "biometric system" in place to verify users. Pornhub.com said that the claims are untrue but are now verifying the content that's been uploaded to the XXX site. Even major credit card companies Visa and MasterCard investigated their business relationship with Pornhub and revealed that they would no longer allow their cards to be used on the XXX platform.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2021 12:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).