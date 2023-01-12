Ever since Prince Harry's memoir bits have taken over the internet, the royal family hasn't remained the same for the world. The latest revelation comes from the Duke of Sussex about his sex life with Meghan Markle. According to reports, a freight lift was used by Prince Harry to gain entry to the opulent location where he had steamy sex with Meghan Markle. The Duke of Sussex, 38, recounted waiting outside Meghan's hotel room "breathlessly" until she opened the door and "pulled" him "inside" in his contentious autobiography.

In the summer of 2016, Harry described how the couple reconciled in a London hotel after being apart for several weeks. The prince said that on the anniversary of his mother Princess Diana's passing, he and Meghan, who had been dating for about two months at the time, spent the steamy evening at Soho House.

Harry claimed that Meghan had requested him to meet her at the hotel where she was staying and had given him specific instructions to use a freight lift and a covert route to get there. She introduced him to Vanessa, one of her friends, who took him to her hotel door. Meghan opened the door after that and reached out to Harry, Harry recounted. Meghan Markle Curtsy in Suits Clip SHOCKS Netizens After Duchess of Sussex Claimed ‘Not Knowing to Curtsy’ to Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix Documentary (Watch Video).

"Her arms were reaching for me," he wrote in his book, Spare. "She pulled me inside and thanked her friend in one fluid motion, then slammed the door quickly before anyone saw.I want to say we hung a 'Do Not Disturb' sign on the door. But I don't think there was time."

He also related how, the following morning, when room service arrived, he hid under their bed's covers. The hotel assistant manager brought the breakfast and stayed to talk to Meghan. Harry had recently returned from a lengthy vacation with friends, so the couple had to spend some time apart after their romantic trip to Botswana.

Harry claimed that Meghan texted him as he and William were placing flowers on his mother's grave at Althorp. Meghan had rushed into London to meet him. Later that day, Harry and William went back to London and caught up with Meghan. Prince Harry Recalls How Prince William Assaulted Him and Called Meghan Markle ‘Difficult, Rude and Abrasive’.

His memoir, which was released on Tuesday, startled the entire globe when the Duke launched vicious criticisms of the royal family. Spare's allegations that William physically assaulted him have provoked outrage, and his revelation that he murdered 25 Taliban fighters during the Afghanistan War sparked riots in the region of Helmand over the weekend. After criticising the monarch's wife while promoting the book, Harry is also claimed to have “crossed Charles’s red line”. Many people applaud the Royal Family for not retaliating against Harry's insults.

