Actress-humanitarian and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle cannot keep up with her lies, claiming SHOCKED netizens on the microblogging platform Twitter. This rather harsh assumption has been made about Meghan after an old clip from the American actress’ TV series, Suits, resurfaced online. In this video, Meghan Markle can be seen as ‘perfectly curtsying.’ This does not sit well with those who saw the Duchess of Sussex claim that she knew nothing about curtsying in the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan. This six-episode documentary narrates the tale of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In the infamous scene, Meghan is seen exaggerating the curtsy she did to Queen Elizabeth II and Harry’s grandmother when she met her for the first time. People called her out over this ‘mockery.’ And now, they are more furious than ever, seeing “her lies.”

Watch Video: Meghan Markle Curtseying in Old Suits Clip Resurfaces

Here's How Twitterati Are Reacting to Meghan Markle's Curtsy in Suits

So she CAN curtsy! Footage of #MeghanMarkle carrying out the move 'perfectly' in Suits resurfaces after #Duchess claimed 'I didn't know what I was doing' when she first greeted the #Queen pic.twitter.com/Gr9w3L20R3 — 6IX WORLD NEWS (@6ixworldnews) December 22, 2022

EAT YOUR WORDS 😂😂 https://t.co/bIJFCSlwSu — Dominique Samuels (@Dominiquetaegon) December 22, 2022

EmiliHRH sent me this clip of Meghan executing a pre-Harry curtsy. Suits Season 2, Episode 6, 23:20 in. Medieval Times: Dinner and Tournament. pic.twitter.com/0K2L8LVCMq — KINSEY SCHOFIELD (@kinseyschofield) December 19, 2022

meghan markle mentindo no reality da netflix dizendo q não sabia fazer uma reverência para a rainha elizabeth, q nunca tinha aprendido! sendo q ela gravou uma cena em suits fazendo um curtsy, mentirosa patológica! ela mente tanto e acha q não pode ser contrariada nunca! pic.twitter.com/KWKZWn8vTV — Meg (@4lonetogether) December 19, 2022

Meghan Markle curtsying in "Suits" goes viral after Netflix claims A video from the drama in which Markle rose to fame shows her pulling off a perfect curtsy, despite her claims she didn't know how to do one. — ZaxNewsStand (@ZaxNewsStand) December 19, 2022

