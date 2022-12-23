Actress-humanitarian and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle cannot keep up with her lies, claiming SHOCKED netizens on the microblogging platform Twitter. This rather harsh assumption has been made about Meghan after an old clip from the American actress’ TV series, Suits, resurfaced online. In this video, Meghan Markle can be seen as ‘perfectly curtsying.’ This does not sit well with those who saw the Duchess of Sussex claim that she knew nothing about curtsying in the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan. This six-episode documentary narrates the tale of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In the infamous scene, Meghan is seen exaggerating the curtsy she did to Queen Elizabeth II and Harry’s grandmother when she met her for the first time. People called her out over this ‘mockery.’ And now, they are more furious than ever, seeing “her lies.”

Watch Video: Meghan Markle Curtseying in Old Suits Clip Resurfaces

Here's How Twitterati Are Reacting to Meghan Markle's Curtsy in Suits

