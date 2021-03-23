GHP Magazine has announced the winners of the 2021 Social Care Awards, where Psychreg was named as the 'Best Online & Mental Health Platform' for this year.

Social Care is an unsung hero of healthcare, operating almost behind the scenes to help all those who need it. Over the last year, that need has only grown greater. It is with this firmly in mind that GHP Magazine launched the 2021 edition of the programme.

As always, GHP Magazine endeavours to recognise and promote businesses – and individuals alike – of excellence. Outstanding quality of care can mean different things to different people; those listed in the awards programme have acquired unparalleled skill in adapting to the unique needs of all under their care.

Speaking on the success of these deserving winners, awards coordinator Jessie Wilson said: 'While the people that work in this sector don’t do it for the accolades, we are eager to acknowledge the everyday achievements of those that embody the ideals of this sector of care. Congratulations to everyone listed here, and I hope you have a wonderful rest of 2021 ahead.'

Dennis Relojo-Howell, the founder of Psychreg, shared: 'To receive this award from the GHP Magazine is an absolute honour for us. It’s a recognition that we have been delivering significant contributions within the mental health landscape, in our own little way.

'As a mental health magazine, we are dedicated to creating a healthier and happier society through publishing stories about psychology, mental health, and wellness. We also share the lived experiences of real people, with their own compelling story about mental health and well-being.'

Psychreg was launched in March 2014 by Dennis Relojo-Howell. It started as a directory of people who are interested in psychology before moving on to become a dynamic platform.

In June 2020, Psychreg was awarded the 'Wellbeing Excellence in the Workplace' by the Ayanay Psychological Accreditation and in August 2020, Psychreg was named 'Blogger of the Year' by the Mental Health Blog Awards.

Psychreg also hosts events and will be hosting the 3rd International Conference on Psychology, Counselling and Education (ICPCE 2021) virtually on 29th October–1st November 2021.

To find out more about those named in the 2021 GHP Social Care Awards, visit their website – where you can also access the award supplement and full winners list.