Bollywood 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra Jonas continues to be a dominant force in the global entertainment landscape, seamlessly transitioning between major Hollywood productions and her deep-rooted ties to the Indian film industry. The actress recently sparked a significant social media conversation after she liked an Instagram reel that was openly critical of Deepika Padukone over her 8-hour work shift demand. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate Daughter Malti Marie’s 4th Birthday With Little Mermaid-Themed Party.

Did Priyanka Chopra Like Reel Criticising Deepika Padukone?

In the video shared by content creator Harsh Sharma on Instagram, he praised Priyank Chopra as a "real global star". In the clip, the creator lauded Chopra’s relentless work ethic during a recent whirlwind trip to Mumbai, where she completed high-profile shoots for director SS Rajamouli and Kapil Sharma before returning to the US within hours. The reel specifically praised her for not citing jet lag or excuses, which many interpreted as a direct swipe at other stars' workplace requirements.

The video took a sharp turn by contrasting Chopra’s high-speed schedule with reports of other actresses like Deepika Padukone demanding fixed eight-hour work shifts.

Watch Video of Content Creator Criticising Deepika Padukone’s 8-Hour Work Shift Demand

Deepika Padukone's Eight-Hour Workshift Controversy

The controversy surrounding the "eight-hour shift" gained momentum following reports that Padukone had requested regulated hours to balance her career with motherhood. This requirement reportedly contributed to her departure from major projects like Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD.

Screenshot Showing Priyanka Chopra’s Like on Reel Criticising Deepika Padukone

Padukone, who welcomed her daughter Dua in late 2024, has been vocal about the need for the film industry to adopt more structured systems that prevent burnout and prioritise mental health.

Deepika Padukone Addresses Industry's Gender Bias and Double Standards

Padukone pointed out that the request for regulated working hours is not a new concept in Bollywood, noting that many male colleagues have followed such schedules for a long time. She stated: "By virtue of being a woman, if that's coming across as being pushy or whatever, then so be it. But it is no secret that a lot of superstars, male superstars, in the Indian film industry, have been working for eight hours for years, and it's never made headlines."

She further explained that many male actors only work from Monday to Friday and do not work on weekends, yet these boundaries are rarely scrutinised. Sunita Ahuja Supports Deepika Padukone’s 8-Hour Work Shift Demand for Actors, Says ‘Work Is Important, but Kids Come First’.

Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone’s Upcoming Projects

Despite the social media friction, both stars remain focused on a busy 2026. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is preparing for the release of her action thriller The Bluff, while Deepika Padukone is slated to appear in the highly anticipated film King.

