Ravi Kumar Sharma Aka DJ Ravish Makes the World Swoon to His Beats, Says “Band Performs Songs but DJs Perform Records

Ravi Kumar Sharma Aka DJ Ravish (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Music is one important aspect which decides the vibe of the place, be it a club, restaurant or a bar. Today’s generation loves partying and it is the music which tempts them the most. Every club tries their best to have the best disc jockey (DJ) who can connect to the masses. Ravi Kumar Sharma, popularly known as DJ Ravish is a reputed name among the best DJs of the country. He hails from Jaipur, Rajasthan who broke the notion of having a job to have a secured life. Over the years, he has been praised in Bollywood and with having done a lot of events on national as well as international level, he has come a long way in his career of 15 years.

Ravish came into limelight with his performances in IPL and other international cricket matches. He took everyone’s attention when he was appointed as a DJ for the IPL team Rajasthan Royals for the years 2013, 2018 and 2019. To name some of his other prominent works, he was a DJ for some of the biggest cricket matches including India Vs Australia in 2013, Pakistan Vs Australia in 2014 and Women’s T20 Challenge 2019. Moreover, the talented DJ has toured more than 60 cities in India and is on a mission to take over the world. Some of the notable celebrities with whom he has worked include Edward Maya, Jaz Dhami, Jassi Sidhu, Kartik Aaryan, Ashmit Patel, Neha Kakkar, Himansh Kolhi and Parth Samthaan.

What makes him distinct from others is that he keeps the crowd pumped up with his exceptional music skills. The saying which he lives by and totally believes in is, "Band performs songs but DJs perform records." To highlight some of his biggest achievements, he has been listed among the top 15 DJs in India for wedding events by NDTV’s Band Baaja Baaraat in Jaipur and he was listed among the top 100 DJs of India by Loofre Power List in 2019. He even got the recognition as the ‘Best DJ of Rajasthan’ at Rajasthan Fashion Awards 2018 and 2019. His latest achievement was in January 2020 when he was awarded as the ‘Best In Industry’ award for his immense contribution in the entertainment sector in Rajasthan.