Hot Valentine's Day Sex Position: The Whipped Cream Sex Position Is Exactly What Women Must Try On February 14 For Multiple Orgasms

The Whipped Cream Sex Position For Valentine's Day (Photo Credits: The Noun Project and File Image)

In the world full of weird sex positions, here's yet another one, just in time for Valentine's day. While we can assure you that only the name of the sex pose is weird and it has really known to help women get multiple orgasms. Also known as the Whipped Cream sex position, this is very similar to the woman-on-top sex position except with a twist. Valentine's day makes it extra special to try out different sex positions because it is the day of romance and how do you take a romantic day, a notch higher. So why not try the whipped cream sex position this Valentine's day, you can have some real whipped cream to make it interesting as well. The sex position doesn't involve a lot of fuss and is just another variation of the woman on top wherein the lady takes charge. Hot Valentine's Day Sex Position: Try out the Viral Cupid’s Arrow Sex Position to Get the Best Orgasm of Your Life.

Whipped Cream Sex Position

The idea behind acing this sex position is to start slow. You want the man to hold his erection for long and get ready to take charge. You start with the typical foreplay and then lead up to him getting a hard-on. After which you must sit on him slowly while his penis penetrates into your vaginal cavity. Now, you increase your pace to what you and he are comfortable in while making sure you are completely lubricated. The trick, however, is to tilt a little backwards so that you get the clitoral stimulation you need. Keep going in this position. Some people suggest that spelling a coconut while you are riding him gives you immense pleasure and multiple orgasms. You can try that out too. ‘Spell Coconut’ Sex Tip for Woman-on-Top Position Goes Viral, Twitter ‘Cums’ Up With Memes.

This Valentine's Day, make each and every minute count. Don't forget to use protection to stay away from STIs and STDs. Happy Valentine's Day in advance from Latestly family.