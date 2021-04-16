You may have heard the term 'horny' commonly related to sex. It is a layman slang used to describe the utter urge or having sex, also known as arousal. There are a lot of XXX videos with the titles of Horny Man, Horny Woman, Horny Sex etc. available on porn site. But what does this horny word ultimately mean? Is there a relation between the word horny and the word arousal? Is it a problem to beTOO MUCH horny and if so, how can it be managed? Since it is National Horny Day today, we'll talk all about it. National Horny Day 2021 Funny Memes and Jokes: Porn or OnlyFans? Nah! Go for These Hilariously NSFW Posts to Let The Endorphins Flow Amid The Pandemic.

What is Meant by the Term 'Horny'?

To be horny is the first step to sex, also known as "to be turned on" or "to be in the mood" or "to be aroused". Before any sex is important to be in the mood as it makes sex more passionate. But how much is too much? The thoughts or feelings related to sex in the mind of a person is quite common and it does produce a type of sensation to the body. BUT what is considered a normal amount of "feeling horny"? The word horny is also called arousal i.e. caused by aphrodisiacs which can be food or any other things that can stimulate sex. It is important to know that Arousal is essential for sex.

Can You Be Too Much Horny?

It is also normal to have sudden thoughts related to sex even while not about to be having sex. It happens to everyone and there is nothing wrong with that. However, excessive and untimely sexual arousal starts becoming a problem when you are repeatedly and constantly excited and thinking about sex or are willing to have sex. If this constant feeling of "horniness" starts having a very bad effect on your daily activities and works life and you are unable to concentrate on any other productive work, there may be a problem and it has a name- Hypersexuality.

What Is Hypersexuality?

Everyone has a sexual desire inside and everyone's sex drive can be different. At the same time, some people have such increased sex drive that they keep thinking about having sex all the time and are unable to concentrate on other tasks. This condition is called hypersexuality in medical language.

By doing workouts, adopting some hobbies or favourite work, yoga, and therapy can be some of the ways to control the excessive urge. But while it is important to keep your mind gets busy with some other productive work, you must definitely talk to a doctor if things get out of hand.

