It is National Horny Day and that is one event that probably needs no introduction! The name says it all. The day celebrates horniness and if we say sophisticatedly, a day dedicated to exploring sexuality. Whether while watching XXX porn, OnlyFans or not, before masturbation, reading about BDSM or even vanilla sex, we've all experienced the horny feeling. To put it clearly, it is all about the utter urge of having sex. While we would have otherwise talked about how to deal with horniness via sex but amid the pandemic, we aren't left with many choices. So will memes work? LOL. They always do! You can also binge the good ol' Pornhub.com or xnxx.com and go on an endorphin rush.

One of the safest ways to celebrate National Horny Day is by sitting at home and LOLing at these NSFW memes, you could show yourself some good time as well BUT we will leave you up to that. Today we will serve you some of the best horny memes and jokes. However, before that, if you are planning to Google "National Horny Day", you might get an Urban Dictionary link that describes the day as: "Anyone can ask anyone for any sexual content (nudes) and/or actions." We will respectfully urge you to not take this day as a free pass to cross the line of sexual harassment. Now that the important bit is out of the way, here are some of the best Horny Day memes and jokes:

“It’s national horny day, but I’m not participating.” pic.twitter.com/oubv39jPha — Servant Komaeda (@_LowlyServant_) April 16, 2021

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌏 EarthHub (@earthhubco)

ROFL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Hoffman (@galileo908)

Ok!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kontrol Freak (@kontrolfreak__)

LMAO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dez 🍩 (@remedial_failure)

Same

National horny day they say it is, what bullshit day I say it is pic.twitter.com/rGpAAgIgOR — سپهر (@archisep92) April 16, 2021

While we are still amid the pandemic, especially in India where we are experiencing the second wave in the worst possible way, we urge you to please stay at home and not come in contact with anyone. You can deal with your horniness today via some self-love! ** wink wink**

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2021 04:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).