Sex Query of The Week: How to Spice Things Up in Your Sex Life If You Are Feeling Sexually Frustrated?

Q. I am feeling sexually frustrated in my relationship, and it has nothing to do with my dry spell. I am not immensely enjoying the sex we have been having, and I feel guilty for being too tired always. My sex life has reached a plateau, and I am craving for more satisfying sex life. While I tried sharing the concern with my partner, he dodged the question saying that it is the tensed situation which is killing my sex drive. What do I do to spice things up?

Ans. Here's what you should to enjoy having sex all over again.

Create a Sexy List

Create a list of the things you want to try and enjoy. It could be anything from a new sex position to watching porn together. After you agree on your list, but each item in a box. Once a week, grab a suggestion and get busy. It could be that much-needed boost that your sex life needs. Sex Tips For Intense Orgasm: From Fantasies to Dirty Talking, 5 Things Men Want Women to Know about Sex.

Play with Sex Toys

Are you feeling sexually frustrated because you are not hitting the climax? Most women find it difficult to climax with sex alone and they need some extra help to orgasm. So, talk about your desire to your partner and add some sex toys to the mixture. Move over Kamasutra! These Sex Tips from Across the Globe Will Make You Moan in Pleasure.

Touch Each Other Sensually

Remove sex from the equation and just sensually touch each other. YOu enjoy the touch and connection while putting less pressure on your partner. Have your partner lay down while you feel their most erotic places and you do the same to them. Up the activity each day, until you work your way back to having sex again.

Talk About Your Desires

Even if you are frustrated, do not point fingers at your partner. See your frustration as an opportunity and talk about your desires and the things you'd both like to do. Try bringing up this topic after sex when the vibes are good, and you can really highlight the items you want and enjoy. Suzanne Somers, 73, Shares Sex Tips for Couples in Isolation amid Pandemic! Talks About How They Use Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy to Boost Their Libidos.

In the end, manage your stress well. Stress affects just about every aspect of your sex life and can be responsible for sexual brakes and sexual accelerators.