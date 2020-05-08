Move over Kamasutra! These Sex Tips from Across the Globe Will Make You Moan in Pleasure

orgasm (Photo Credits: Need Pix)

We know that Kamasutra is the bible of sex in India. It lays several rules which take sexual pleasure to the next level Sex is an art. The more we read up and learn about sex, the better we are at it. But have you ever wondered how people get cosy in France or how it looks in Chile? We got you the best sex moves and dating trends from across the globe. So, pick the best of all these countries and become a Sex God!

Chile

You must have heard that you should not eat garlic before sex as it will repel any kisser. But did you know that you should not even eat chocolate and broccoli before sex? Broccoli can make you gassy, and chocolate temporarily reduces your sexual desire and libido in women. Sexual Fetishes: What Is Dacryphilia? Know More About The Kink That Turns Some People On By Crying!

Germany

A lot of us must have heard that Germans are delicious in bed. But here's one tip that makes them a pro. Make a fist around his penis and add then a slight twisting movement while going up and down. Do it as if you would twist a screw, while you hold his shaft with the other hand. It's very intense move! From Loss of Erection to Hitting Climax Early, Here are Smart Ways to Cope with The Most Awkward Sex Situations.

Philippines

There can be nothing better than shower sex. For shower sex that actually feels awesome have them sit in the tub or the floor, and kneel yourself onto them, with your back to their chest. Use the showerhead for bonus clitoral stimulation and see the temperatures rise!

UK

It turns out that men do not really care about the appearance of your vagina. So it will not matter whether your vagina smells like fresh lilies or if it is clean shaved. How to Make Sex Last Longer: 5 Sex Positions to Increase Sexual Pleasure and Delay Your Orgasms.

Lithuania

For an amazing BJ, try a triple vacuum. Take the tip of his penis into your mouth and suck it in. Do it such a way that your cheeks sink in. Go as lower as you can, but keep up the vacuuming sensation. This blowjob tip works every single time.

So, are you ready to move over Kamasutra and try these moves to intensify your pleasure?