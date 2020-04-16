Suzanne Somers, 73, Shares Sex Tips for Couples in Isolation amid Pandemic! Talks About How They Use Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy to Boost Their Libidos

Suzanne Somers shares sex tips for couples in isolation (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Horny people during quarantine are mostly wondering whether or not to have sex during the pandemic and if they do what exactly are they supposed to keep in mind! But some of the sex advice on how how to spice up the sex life during lockdown from Suzanne Somers, 73 is grabbing headlines currently. She shared her tips for having active sex during quarantine with her husband Alan Hamel, 83. She explained how they are enjoying the quarantine life with her husband by hosting virtual happy hours and are having sex regularly amid quarantine in Palm Springs, California. 'How to Make Sex More Interesting?' Searches Spike 5,000% During Lockdown! So Here's How You Can Spice Things up in Bed with Your Quarantine Partner.

On Page Six's podcast "We Hear," she said, "I have a husband who I inject every Tuesday with testosterone and Wednesday’s a very good day. We have found a way. My girlfriends go, "You do not have sex twice a day." She spoke about how they are not even letting the stress of a pandemic come in the way of having great sex.

She also talked using the bioidentical hormone replacement therapy to boost their libidos that in turn helps them have great sex even at this age. She said that she injects her husband Alan with testosterone every Tuesday and that they even have sex while she is recovering from a fractured hip.

"I'm in the mood. He’s in the mood. Sometimes it’s once a day. Sometimes later in the day, you’re in the mood again because what are you going to do during this pandemic? He had to do everything for me, and I mean everything". Talking about the positions she said, "The position is not photographable, but we found a way with a fractured hip".

"There are nights when we dance. There are nights when he sits opposite me. There are nights he sits next to me. I always end up kissing him. I touch his face all the time. And the result of this is romance," she revealed. Suzanne has recently shared a naked picture of herself on Instagram in October when she turned 73 and it created quite a buzz! Taking about her romantic relationship with her husband she said that "We've been romantic, but during this coronavirus, it's more romantic and you realize how great it is to have someone."