Sex Tips For Intense Orgasm: From Fantasies to Dirty Talking, 5 Things Men Want Women to Know about Sex

Sex (For Representational Purposes Only) (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

It is likely that a man and woman in a relationship would want the same things in life. But when it comes to sex, both women and men can be poles apart! Now, as long as you and your partner are ready to bridge the gap between each other’s sexual fantasies and try to align them there’s no harm. As far as men are concerned, it is extremely important for them to perform well in the bedroom. That is the one place they cannot and we mean CANNOT let the woman down. So, here are 5 things men want women to know about sex.

Men Want Praise

Just like women, men can be extremely conscious about their flaws and imperfections too. In the bedroom, men thrive on praise. As a woman, don’t you ever let him feel self-conscious about his weight or his weenie. And when he starts feeling insecure, compliment him for the intimate experience that you share with him to make him feel more confident and loved.

Men Want Women to Be Vocal When Having Sex

Men are not going to magically understand what women want in bed. During sex, talk to him and tell him what you want him to do. Another thing to keep in mind is to be more expressive, vocal and passionate while having sex with him. Make noises, moan and scream when you’re turned on because that’s going to turn him on too!

Men and Their Sexual Fantasies

Another important aspect to look at is sexual fantasies. Well, men have tons of them and they don’t want you to judge them. You could always tell each other all about your sexual fantasies and turn them into reality. Well, of course, you’re both gonna have to be comfortable to go ahead with it.

Honesty is the Best Policy

Honesty is indeed the best policy in the bedroom. If you haven’t enjoyed the sex, be honest about it rather than faking an orgasm. Of course, don’t just stop in the middle but after you’re done, tell him how you feel about it and how you would like to feel about it. Men appreciate you being honest in the bedroom as it gives them a window to work on it better the next time.

Men Like How You Taste Down There

Men like how you taste down there. A lot of women can be extremely conscious about their vajayjay and that’s no harm. But, be assured that as long as you are maintaining personal hygiene, there is nothing that a man wouldn’t like down there. They wouldn’t want to go down in the first place if they didn’t like how you taste down there!