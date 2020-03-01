Tips for Having a Great, Healthy and Successful Sex Life & Relationship That Will Sustain For a Lifetime

Sex (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Being in a relationship can be one of the most beautiful feelings ever. However, some of us, do tend to forget who we are while we are in a relationship with someone else. The key to having a successful and healthy relationship with someone is to have a healthy, loving and truthful relationship with your own self. Loving yourself and understanding your own needs and desires can work wonders for you whether you're single or in a relationship. It is rightly said that if you cannot fall in love with yourself first, you cannot expect your partner to completely fall in love with you either. If you are looking at decoding the secret mantra to make your relationship successful, here are a few tips to keep in mind.

Self-Love

There's nothing more important than self-love, like we mentioned above. Until and unless you don't learn to accept yourself for who you are, your partner will never be able to fall in love with you completely. Once you are fully aware of who you are and are in love with yourself, only then would you be able to be comfortable with your partner.

Don’t Forget Who You Are

Rule #2- Don’t ever forget who you are. Some of us tend to let go of our own wishes and desires for the other person, only to realise that we are not happy with the decision. To help fulfil each other’s dreams is one thing but to sacrifice yourself or your own needs and not have an opinion of your own is another! Don’t forget who you are in the process of loving someone else. You might lose yourself if you give into a relationship completely.

Space

Don’t cling on to each other all the times. Some couples tend to forget their friends and family to be with each other all the time. Having your own social circle is important. Spending all the time with your partner can be extremely toxic for any couple so it’s always advisable to give each other enough space.

Honesty is The Best Policy

Honesty is the best policy, indeed! Don’t lie to your partner because you don’t want to hurt them. If there’s something that you disapprove of, tell them. Being supportive of each other also means giving each other honest feedback. If you cannot be completely honest in a relationship, it probably means that you’re in the wrong one.

Let Go

Most importantly, learn to let go of your differences and fights. It’s important to understand that ups and downs are a part and parcel of every relationship. You don’t need to cling on to the wrongs unless it’s a grave, unforgivable mistake. Take your time, but eventually do let go. Holding onto things will only make you a bitter person on the inside.