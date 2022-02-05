Rose Day marks the beginning of Valentine's Week. It is celebrated on February 7 every year. This year, Rose Day 2022 falls on Monday, while Valentine's Day 2022 will take place on February 14, Monday. People give different coloured roses to their loved ones on this day. Every colour symbolises a different emotion. As you celebrate Rose Day during Valentine's week 2022, we at LatestLY have listed down the different colours of the roses available on this day and the meaning of each colour to make the gifting game easy for you. Valentine Week and Anti-Valentine 2022 Week Full List: Date Sheet From Valentine's Day To Break-Up Day for All the Couples, Singles and Everyone In Between!

Red

Red roses are very common during Valentine's Week. Not just valentine's week, but any day and every day, a red rose symbolizes love, romance, beauty and perfection. When you give a red rose to someone, it represents your deep affection towards them.

Orange

The bright and fiery orange colour represents excitement, energy, life and passion. A softer shade like peach stands for sincerity and gratitude. Ab orange rose is given if you are in the early stages of your relationship.

Yellow

A yellow rose is a symbol of friendship, joy and happiness. It can also be given as a sign of remembrance or affection. A yellow rose suggests that you prefer staying in the friend zone.

White

The colour white stands for purity, innocence, grace and humility. White roses are very commonly used in weddings and represent new beginnings and budding love. A white rose is given as a sign of respect and remembrance.

Pink

The dark pink colour stands for a sense of appreciation, whereas a lighter shade of pink conveys a sense of admiration, elegance or feminity. Light pink rose is a very versatile one out of the different shades of pink.

Lavender

Lavender is not a very common colour in roses, but it generally represents love at first sight. Giving someone a lavender colour rose means you are enchanted by them. They were often given to the kings and queens.

Now that you know the meanings of different colours of roses, it will be easy for you to select one for this Rose Day. If you are confused about your feelings, it's better to play safe and gift a bouquet of different coloured roses. Wishing everyone a Happy Rose Day 2022!

